Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level

Key takeaways

DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days.

The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action.

DOGE down 17% this week

The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level.

However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana.

The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th.

$0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger

The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red.

The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias.

If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus.

However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288.

The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE data to be published later today could give traders an indication of the Fed’s move in its next policy meeting.

