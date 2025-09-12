Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On?

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/12 21:25
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000636+8.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.14359+19.83%
Solayer
LAYER$0.557+2.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27049+8.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001061+1.24%

Recent Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions and Pepe Coin (PEPE) news remain central to meme coin chatter, with DOGE’s latest moves and PEPE’s steep market cap drawing both admiration and fatigue. While both are still household names, Wall Street watchers are quietly shifting their gaze toward something fresher.

That altcoin is Layer Brett (LBRETT), currently the viral presale catching big money, promising far more upside. If the whispers are right, LBRETT could be the crypto Wall Street is betting big on in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction: Solid base, but slim upside

Dogecoin still commands a loyal supporter base, but its fundamentals are beginning to show limits. Analysts from CoinCodex and TradingView see DOGE ranging between $0.30 and $0.40 over the next year if the meme coin cycle holds, but warn these are modest gains given its size and saturation.

DOGE remains strong in media mentions, community traction, and institutional gestures like ETF rumblings, but its inflationary supply and large market cap make huge leaps difficult. As of now, DOGE trades around $0.26, with a circulating supply of +150 billion coins and a market cap near $37 billion.

By contrast, presale assets like Layer Brett offer much lower entry points, fewer coins in the float, and higher potential reward for risk, making LBRETT a favorite among traders hunting explosive returns.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) news points to a popular coin under pressure

PEPE continues to hold a prominent spot in memedom, trading at approximately $0.0000106 with a massive circulating supply of 420 trillion tokens and a market cap of around $4.45 billion.

What’s changed lately is liquidity. Daily volume has dipped, and immediate resistance zones have proven tough to break as PEPE tumbles nearly 70% below its ATH of $0.000028. Critics point to its enormous supply and lack of structural incentives for holders as key drag factors.

Layer Brett’s model—scarce supply, staking, and protocol incentives—avoids these pitfalls, offering potential upside without PEPE’s supply drag.

Why traders are betting big on Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is shaping up as the breakout meme-utility project that many believe will outperform. Built on Ethereum Layer-2 technology, it addresses common issues like network congestion and high fees while offering a memetic breath of fresh air. With over $3.5 million raised in presale already, investors are putting skin in the game. 

What makes LBRETT stand out is its ecosystem design: its supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, providing scarcity, in stark contrast with DOGE’s 150B or PEPE’s 420T supply. It offers staking rewards of more than 760% APY to keep holders engaged and reduce sell pressure. The presale also includes a $1 million community giveaway, helping it build grassroots momentum from day one.

Beyond hype, Layer Brett has a defined roadmap: meme culture, NFT integration, gamified staking, cross-chain bridges, and DeFi hooks—all tethered to the growing Layer-2 landscape. With Ethereum Layer-2 networks expected to see massive growth in transaction volume in the years ahead, LBRETT is positioning itself not just as a meme but as a utility-enabled growth beast.

Conclusion: Layer Brett is Wall Street’s meme coin pick

PEPE and DOGE will likely remain held back by their huge supplies, structural weaknesses, and large caps. Meanwhile, Layer Brett offers something different: capped tokens, high yield, real utility, and strong presale traction.

For traders who want more than just nostalgia and hype, Layer Brett is quickly becoming the best meme presale coin that Wall Street believes in. At 0.0055 per token, LBRETT looks attractively priced!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0356+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27009+8.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?