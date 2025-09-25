The asset is currently trading at around $0.23942, exhibiting early signs of stabilization following recent declines.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu struggles, but technical indicators suggest possible rebounds. Investors are seeking crypto projects that balance potential returns with real-world applications, and Remittix (RTX) has emerged as a top contender for the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Technical Outlook

Dogecoin has steadied near $0.24 after dropping to $0.238. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator picked a red “9” candle, meaning potential selling exhaustion. Analysts predict consolidation at $0.26-$0.30 before attempting to break above the resistance at $0.31. With support held by the buyers, the next targets can be reached at $0.38, $0.42, and $0.50.

Volume is rising, confirming that momentum is building. The 12-hour chart shows Dogecoin supported by an ascending trendline from June, coinciding with the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement at $0.26. ETF listings, such as the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), also provide institutional exposure, boosting confidence among traders. The daily volume stands at $3.55 billion, while exchange liquidity continues to tighten as whales move tokens.

Shiba Inu Price Watch

The Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001215 and remains stable. The asset has dropped 42% this year, with a market cap of $7.2 billion. However, the burn rate surged by over 200,000% in 24 hours, reducing supply and supporting potential upside.

Net negative exchange flows represent tokens leaving centralized exchanges, which may limit near-term selling pressure. RSI readings of around 20 indicate oversold conditions, which may be priming the market for a rebound.

Shibarium transactions remain slow with less than 20,000 per day. A flash loan attack recently compromised validator keys, though no user funds were lost. These events make SHIB riskier compared to emerging projects with functional utility, such as Remittix.

Why Remittix Is the Best Crypto Investment

Amid volatile meme coins, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention as a strong alternative. The token is priced at $0.1130, with over 669 million tokens sold and $26.4 million raised. Verified by CertiK, Remittix ranks #1 among pre-launch tokens. Its wallet beta is live, allowing early community members to test the platform and earn rewards.

Remittix offers practical PayFi solutions for cross-border crypto-to-fiat transfers. Unlike meme coins, it offers real-world utility and institutional legitimacy, making it a suitable investment for long-term investors.

Remittix Highlights:

Fully verified by CertiK, ranked #1 in pre-launch tokens.

Wallet beta live, enabling community participation and testing.

Global adoption potential for cross-border payments.

Transparent roadmap and fully audited smart contracts.

Increasing institutional attention, promising long-term upside.

Remittix offers security, utility, and adoption in a safer and potentially lucrative investment option compared to meme coins.

Conclusion: The Smart Choice For September

Dogecoin price prediction shows potential, but risks remain high. Shiba Inu may rebound, yet ongoing technical issues reduce confidence. Remittix stands out as the best crypto to buy now, blending utility, security, and strong community adoption. Investors seeking long-term growth should consider adding RTX to their portfolios while monitoring short-term movements in DOGE and SHIB.

