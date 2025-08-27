Dogecoin Price Prediction & Which Altcoin Are DOGE Holders Favouring In 2025

The meme coin market remains volatile, and the latest Dogecoin price prediction highlights both risks and opportunities. DOGE has held key support, but its upside momentum is capped by heavy resistance levels.

At the same time, a new PayFi project, Remittix, has drawn serious attention from DOGE holders seeking stronger returns. With Remittix already raising over $21.4 million through the sale of more than 620 million tokens at $0.0987 each, traders are questioning whether the next breakout will come from a meme coin or a utility-driven altcoin.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Key Levels To Watch

Dogecoin price is trading near $0.223 after a 3.7% dip, struggling against resistance zones at $0.235–$0.245. Technical charts reveal a converging triangle, with support at $0.213 and resistance pressing toward $0.25. Exchange outflows of $19.6 million suggest selective accumulation during consolidation, reducing short-term sell pressure.

For bulls to regain control, Dogecoin price must first break through the $0.25 barrier and then challenge $0.2658. A fall below the $0.213 support level, however, may subject DOGE to the downside targets of $0.19 and potentially $0.17.

Until one of the two levels breaks down, the price will probably be range-bound within the limits of 0.213 and 0.245. Though this makes long-term traders optimistic, short-term traders are wary on whether DOGE can actually reach its previous heights.

Why Remittix Is Pulling Capital From DOGE Holders

As Dogecoin price struggles, many holders are shifting into Remittix, drawn by its PayFi model and strong early performance. The project bridges digital assets with global banking, offering real-world use cases that meme coins often lack. With momentum building and a second major exchange listing on the horizon once it surpasses $22 million, Remittix is being viewed as a serious contender for outsized gains.

Here’s why DOGE holders are turning to Remittix:

Over $21.4M raised, making it one of 2025’s strongest early-stage performers.

Cross-border payment system allows instant transfers across 30+ countries.

CEX listing pipeline, with a second major listing reveal expected soon.

Strong whale participation, highlighting growing institutional interest.

Staking incentives give long-term holders additional passive income streams.

Final Word

The latest Dogecoin price prediction shows that DOGE may remain range-bound unless resistance is broken, leaving investors questioning its short-term potential. In contrast, Remittix is gaining real momentum with utility, funding strength, and whale backing, positioning it as the altcoin DOGE holders are favoring in 2025.

