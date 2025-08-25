Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why $1 Is Unlikely As Smart Money Moves To This New Altcoin

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 17:20
The Dogecoin price has long been a favorite among retail traders, but the path to $1 is proving more difficult than many hoped. Despite occasional rallies, DOGE continues to face structural resistance that limits its upside potential. 

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the best crypto projects of 2025, raising over $21.2 million from the sale of more than 618 million tokens at $0.0987 each. With big exchange listings ahead and institutional buzz, investors are asking whether Remittix is a smarter play for the months ahead.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can $1 Ever Happen?

Dogecoin price is currently holding above $0.23, after testing its $0.20 support multiple times. Analysts note a potential 70% rally could be on the table if DOGE breaks past resistance at $0.27, setting up a possible move toward $0.37. Historical double-bottom formations also support this scenario, as accumulation has built steadily near $0.20.

Still, the Dogecoin price prediction for $1 looks unlikely in the short term. DOGE has failed several times to sustain major breakouts, and its reliance on broader market cycles makes it vulnerable to Bitcoin corrections. CoinGape analysts point out that macro factors and fading retail hype could continue to drag on DOGE momentum. For long-term holders, DOGE needs not only retail enthusiasm but also consistent utility to break above $1 sustainably.

Why Remittix Is Attracting Attention

While Dogecoin’s momentum stalls, Remittix is showing strong growth that has caught the eye of both retail and institutional players. As a PayFi project built to bridge crypto with traditional banking, Remittix is setting itself apart from meme coins by solving real-world payment problems. Its ecosystem includes bank-to-bank transfers, multi-currency support, and a mobile wallet designed for fast adoption. With over $21.2 million already raised, Remittix continues to outperform most altcoins of similar size. 

Here is why Remittix is gaining traction:

  • Built to handle instant global remittances with real utility
  • Over 40 fiat currencies supported at launch
  • Upcoming exchange listing expected after $22M milestone
  • $250,000 community giveaway fueling engagement
  • Strong PayFi positioning as a challenger to traditional systems

This blend of actual adoption, tokenomics, and exchange traction places Remittix amongst the finest crypto to purchase now with the capacity to grow.

Final Thoughts

The Dogecoin price prediction suggests gains may come, but $1 remains a long shot. On the other hand, Remittix is quietly building the kind of utility and investor confidence that could make it a breakout star of 2025. For investors seeking the next big altcoin, the shift from meme coins to PayFi tokens like Remittix could mark the smarter move.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
