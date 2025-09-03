Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s lawyer, has recently become the chairman of a publicly listed cleaning solutions firm based in Omaha, CleanCore, which has entered the crypto space by announcing a strategic partnership with House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, on Tuesday.

Per the announcement, the partnership has established a $175M Dogecoin treasury. Alex Spiro will serve as the chairman of the board of directors, and members of the House of Doge will serve as CleanCore’s board and management team.

Talking about this partnership, Marco Marietta, CEO of the House of Doge, said, “Dogecoin has always been powered by its community, the most loyal and passionate in the digital asset space. By anchoring Dogecoin with an official foundation-backed treasury strategy, we’re setting a precedent for how public companies can align with foundations to build real utility around digital currency, while honoring the community. With CleanCore we’re creating a vehicle that we expect to unlock tremendous potential for a digital asset born from a grassroots movement that made Dogecoin and this moment possible.”

Investors hope that this could put Dogecoin into the limelight, potentially making it the best crypto to buy now. But is it the case?

Lawyer to Many Stars: Alex Spiro

While being called “Elon Musk’s lawyer” is enough brand power, Alex Spiro has had a long list of stars he has helped before. The former CIA fellow represented disgraced football star Aaron Hernandez in 2017, and has also been at the beck and call of stars like Jay-Z, Alec Baldwin, and MrBeast.

With his entry into the cryptocurrency space, he has now become, what CleanCore CEO Clayton Adams says, “a disruption of the status quo.”

The CEO added, “By anchoring our treasury with Dogecoin, in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge, we’re not only adopting a forward-looking reserve strategy but also proving how public companies can innovate and disrupt.”

Dogecoin Price Action – Is DOGE the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The impact of the Dogecoin treasury announcement on the DOGE price was not immediate. The world’s leading meme coin is only up by 0.345% in the last 24 hours. However, the intraday price action, as seen on the 1-hour chart below, shows that the crypto surged by more than 4% within a span of 14 hours.

The RSI still remains at 53, which means there is not much strength for this token. The token is currently trading sideways. Ali Martinez recently showed that Dogecoin whales are still standing on the sidelines, indicating that there is no strong buying or selling pressure at the moment. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.21 and its market cap is above $32 billion.

However, the emergence of a new Dogecoin treasury could impact the market in the long term. And in the grand scheme of things, that matters more.

So, is Dogecoin the best crypto to buy now? While it is not the top pick for most investors, those looking for long-term upsides should consider buying, especially now that House of Doge is pushing for more use cases within the Dogecoin ecosystem. Other strong options could be found among crypto ICOs.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Best Wallet Token

Best Wallet Token powers Best Wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet designed to provide investors with both security and accessibility. Recently recognized by the New York Post as the top crypto app, Best Wallet has positioned itself as one of the strongest options for retail and institutional investors alike.

The ecosystem offers a wide range of features, from simple crypto buying and swapping to more advanced utilities such as staking and a dedicated token launchpad. The launchpad is particularly noteworthy, since it allows users early access to top crypto ICOs. If Dogecoin surges again and the meme coin market experiences renewed momentum, Best Wallet’s launchpad could be one of the best ways for investors to secure early picks.

Alongside this, Best Wallet’s staking feature adds another layer of utility, providing investors with passive income opportunities. The dual advantage of accessing presales and earning through staking makes Best Wallet Token stand out in a competitive market.

So far, the project has raised over $15 million in its ICO, highlighting the strong community interest backing this decentralized ecosystem.

TOKEN6900

Dogecoin’s only minor uptick following the news about Alex Spiro’s Dogecoin treasury shows the comedic unpredictability of meme coins. Even events that should, in theory, push the token higher sometimes fail to make an impact. At the end of the day, it is all about community, and community is what TOKEN6900 is built upon.

This project’s mantra is simple: fundamentals do not matter, comedy and culture do. TOKEN6900 leans fully into this identity through its unique aesthetics and nonsensical memes that embrace the chaotic side of crypto. Its style is erratic, intentionally brainrot, and GenZ-friendly, which has been enough to create a buzzing degen community.

So far, TOKEN6900 has raised over $3 million out of its $5 million hard cap, signaling that its presale is close to ending. Unlike Dogecoin, which failed to make a splash even after major announcements, TOKEN6900’s limited supply, comedic narrative, and loyal community could set it up for an explosive entry once it hits exchanges.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a Dogecoin-inspired meme coin that builds directly on how people perceive Dogecoin. Where Dogecoin has become more of a cultural icon with altruistic overtones, Maxi Doge leans into the meme, presenting itself as a “buff” and stronger version of the OG meme coin. It takes the image of Dogecoin’s community perception and turns it into a bold narrative of strength and gains.

Beyond its meme-driven imagery, Maxi Doge also introduces utility with an ambition to facilitate leverage trading, offering users the chance to amplify their investments with up to exponential returns. This blend of humor, fitness-inspired visuals, and a focus on high-risk, high-reward trading makes it stand out in the crowded meme coin market.

The project has already raised over $1.7 million during its presale, reflecting the growing interest around its unique branding and leverage-focused aspirations.

Analysts have even picked it as one of the top contenders to rival Dogecoin itself, thanks to its ability to balance the old meme coin narrative with a fresh, more aggressive identity.

Conclusion

The arrival of a new Dogecoin treasury hasn’t pushed the DOGE price as high as investors would have hoped, but it has generated buzz around its future, especially with the Dogecoin Foundation aiming for a utility-centric path forward.

Public perception of meme coins is that they can provide hefty gains in the short term, and the top picks mentioned in this article could deliver on that potential.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.