Dogecoin Price Rebound Soon? DOGE Breaking August Curse

2025/08/27
Key Insights:

  • Dogecoin price flashes a TD Sequential buy signal after an extended selling streak.
  • Cup-and-handle setup points to long-term targets of $0.82 and $2.18.
  • $0.20 support remains key as Q3 history shows mixed outcomes.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading just above the $0.20 mark as traders watch for a possible rebound.

Amid this shift, analysts pointed to a TD Sequential buy signal and a cup-and-handle setup that might shape the memecoin’s direction.

However, the coin’s history of August and Q3 drawdowns showed mixed results.

Analysts Highlight Buy Signals and Patterns for Dogecoin price

Dogecoin showed early signs of recovery on August 26, 2025, after a buy signal appeared on the TD Sequential indicator.

Analyst Ali Martinez posted the update on X, noting that the signal came after nine straight red candles on the 4-hour chart.

Dogecoin Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez

This suggested that selling pressure could be slowing, complemented by a move from Trader Tardigrade, who examined Dogecoin’s longer-term chart.

He pointed to a two-month cup-and-handle pattern, which often signals future gains.

According to his analysis, the handle depth gave a target of $0.82, while the full cup depth pointed to $2.18.

Both levels were based on standard chart measurements that traders use to project possible moves.

Another market watcher, Morecryptoonl, stressed that the $0.20 zone remained the foundation of the current structure.

He noted that if the level broke, the recent correction might not be over. Traders continued to watch whether this support would hold.

Q3 History Shows Mixed Results for DOGE

Dogecoin was priced at $0.2189 as of writing, just above the $0.20 mark that traders saw as the dividing line between bulls and bears.

It is worth noting that the level became the focus as history showed that the third quarter often shaped market direction.

In 2019, Dogecoin lost 28.9% in the third quarter Q3. The following year broke the trend, with a 13.4% gain in 2020.

More so, that rebound did not last, as the coin dropped 18% in 2021. Smaller declines followed, with losses of 7.14% in 2022 and 6.80% in 2023.

The trend continued in 2024 with an 8.26% fall. This year, however, the pattern has changed thus far as Dogecoin is up 28.8% thus far this Q3.

These shifts showed that August and Q3 had rarely been stable for Dogecoin. While some years brought heavy losses, others saw relief rallies.

Trends show that the strong rise in 2025 could mean a change in the pattern, but the strength of $0.20 support would decide whether the move holds.

Key retracement levels were also in focus. The 61.8% Fibonacci level stood at $0.2117, while the 78.6% level was near $0.2011.

Notably, both zones were expected to attract attention from buyers if tested.

Dogecoin Price Targets if Support Holds

Based on these current outlooks, analysts believe that if $0.20 is held, there are several resistance levels that Dogecoin might aim for.

The 100% Fibonacci extension came at $0.2810. Other levels included $0.3017 at 123.6%, $0.3151 at 138%, and $0.3386 at 161.8%.

As detailed by market observers, these areas were likely to act as checkpoints for the market.

Still, beyond those levels, the larger chart targets set by Trader Tardigrade remained on the table.

DOGE Price Analysis | Source: Trader Tardigrade

The first target is pegged at $0.82 and the second at $2.18. These figures depended on the continuation of the cup-and-handle pattern over a longer period.

Market participants agreed that the next few weeks would show whether buyers could defend $0.20.

If the support holds, Dogecoin might keep its recent gains and test higher levels. If it fails, the correction that started in August could continue.

