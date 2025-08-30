Dogecoin Price Rebounds as Elon Musk’s Team Pushes $200M DOGE Treasury

Excitement is brewing in the DOGE market as traders anticipate a push upward, setting their sights on the $0.30 mark.

A new public entity, headed by Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro, is being set up with a $200 million target to build a Dogecoin treasury.

Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is reportedly stepping in to lead a new publicly traded company with an ambitious goal: raising $200 million to invest in Dogecoin (DOGE). According to Fortune, which spoke to several people familiar with the plan, the project is being pitched as a Dogecoin treasury vehicle.

Backed by the House of Doge, a corporate entity created earlier this year by the Dogecoin Foundation and based in Miami, the initiative is designed to give investors stock-market exposure to DOGE without actually holding the token. The structure and launch timeline haven’t been revealed yet, but the move shows us how far the world’s largest memecoin has come from its internet-joke beginnings.

Dogecoin was launched as a simple meme in 2013, and it may not enjoy the same level of adoption as Bitcoin, but it has managed to attract a strong community. Now, companies like BitOrigin are already mapping out a $500 million Dogecoin Treasury, making it the first U.S.-listed firm to consider DOGE as a core balance sheet asset openly.

The trend is spreading north as well. In February, Vancouver-based Neptune Digital Assets announced it had scooped up 1 million Dogecoin through a derivative purchase, paying an average of $0.37 per token, an addition to its expanding crypto portfolio. Moves like these mark a shift toward the institutionalization of meme-coins, with DOGE becoming the first to earn a permanent spot on corporate balance sheets.

As for Elon Musk, his direct involvement in these latest efforts is still uncertain. Yet his outsized influence on the Dogecoin community is undeniable, even if he’s kept noticeably quiet about the coin in recent months.

How the Market Reacted

Dogecoin’s rebound has sparked cautious optimism across the market. Analysts point to accumulation by large holders and the defense of key support levels as signs that DOGE could be entering a more stable phase. After dipping under pressure, the price bounced back from $0.21 support, hinting at resilience in the face of selling.

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2155, up just over 1% on the day, with a market cap of $32.49 billion. Trading activity has also picked up, with volume climbing 12% to $2.2 billion in the last 24 hours, clear proof that the community remains as active as ever.

Not everyone sees the same path ahead, though. Popular analyst Ali Martinez has suggested Dogecoin could be “ready for a 30% move”, while forecasts for 2025 remain split. Some optimists believe DOGE could finally cross the $1 mark if a Spot ETF wins approval. Others take a more cautious stance, expecting resistance in the $0.50–$0.90 range.

As reported, 21Shares became the first to file for a U.S. Spot Dogecoin ETF in April 2025, followed by Bitwise, which submitted its own application in January with NYSE Arca as the proposed listing venue. REX Shares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, also filed for a “memecoin ETF” that would include DOGE, while Grayscale is looking to convert its existing Dogecoin Trust into an ETF.

Beyond price speculation, the proposed DogeOS bridge to Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem promises to give DOGE holders utility across decentralized finance, potentially softening volatility and boosting long-term adoption.

