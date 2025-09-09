Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025

Every bull run seems to recycle the same names, and Dogecoin always finds its way back into the spotlight. But the Dogecoin price has been stuck in neutral, grinding sideways while other meme coins generate real momentum and fresh headlines. For traders who want more than nostalgia, analysts are starting to point in a different direction. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with staking, NFTs, and a buzzing community, is being framed as the “better buy” for 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Dogecoin price stalls as the story runs thin

The Dogecoin price has always been tied to hype. Elon Musk tweets, Reddit rallies, and sudden bursts of volume turned it into one of the most famous cryptocurrencies on earth. That cultural power hasn’t gone away—Dogecoin is still liquid, still widely recognised, and still ranks high in the meme coin conversation. But strip away the history and the charts tell a different story.

Resistance keeps holding, volume has thinned out, and the Dogecoin price just doesn’t have the juice it once did. Analysts argue the upside is capped, with most predictions focusing on modest moves rather than the 50x runs that defined its early days. Dogecoin is no longer the scrappy underdog—it’s the established name.

That makes it reliable, but also predictable. For speculators chasing breakout multiples, Dogecoin looks more like a comfortable old hoodie than a moonshot. Traders haven’t abandoned it, but the fire isn’t there, and many are scanning for the next coin that can spark. And in meme land, once momentum fades, it rarely comes back with the same force—it usually shifts to something newer, louder, and hungrier.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin analysts call the better buy

That “next coin” conversation keeps circling back to Layer Brett. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett delivers on what Dogecoin never had: actual infrastructure. Transactions are lightning fast, fees are tiny, and staking is already live, paying out rewards north of 850% APY. At a presale price of around half a cent, nearly $3 million has been raised, and early adopters are piling in for the chance at life-changing multiples.

But what really pushes Layer Brett into the spotlight is the energy. The project leans into meme coin culture with NFT drops, gamified staking, and branding that travels fast across social feeds. Traders love loading up millions of Layer Brett tokens for pocket change—it’s the same psychology that drove Dogecoin in the early days, but now it’s backed by Ethereum scalability. Analysts are calling Layer Brett the “better buy” for 2025, tipping it for 20x or even 50x growth as the meme cycle heats up. Compared to the Dogecoin price stalling on resistance, Layer Brett feels alive, loud, and perfectly timed. It’s a project with momentum, culture, and rails all at once, and that combination is why many believe Layer Brett could define the next meme wave instead of simply riding it.

Conclusion

The Dogecoin price still makes headlines, but the story feels tired. Layer Brett, with Ethereum Layer 2 performance, live staking, and viral meme culture, is the one analysts are flagging as the better buy for 2025. For traders hunting the next breakout, the smart money is already drifting toward Layer Brett, a project that feels ready to capture attention and redefine the meme coin space.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.