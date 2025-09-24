The post Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support While Rollblock Emerges As A Clearer 20x Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:21 The market is watching two very different stories unfold. The Dogecoin price has slipped back toward support after heavy selling, while Rollblock has surged more than 500% in its presale, backed by strong adoption.  Traders are taking notice of the contrast: one token consolidating after gains, the other building momentum with a clear use case and a fast-growing user base. Both remain in focus, but for very different reasons. Rollblock’s Blend of Gaming and Staking Draws Traders’ Attention Rollblock (RBLK) is beginning to dominate conversations in crypto circles, not through hype but by showing clear adoption. Since launch, the project has already processed more than $15 million in wagers, cementing its role as one of the most active platforms in the Web3 entertainment space. This traction is what gives Rollblock credibility while many other projects are still in the stage of promises. The platform delivers scale with substance. Over 12,000 titles are available, covering everything from casino classics to exclusive AI-powered games, along with a sports prediction hub that features global events like the NBA, UFC, and UEFA competitions. Licensed by the Anjouan Gaming Authority and fully audited by SolidProof, Rollblock also places trust and transparency at the forefront of its model. Its tokenomics design is another powerful driver. Weekly revenue is allocated for token buybacks, with the majority permanently burned while the rest is distributed to stakers. This creates both scarcity and consistent rewards for holders. Key factors strengthening Rollblock’s position include: A thriving community of 55,000+ active users. Access to both casino and sports gaming under one ecosystem. Weekly revenue-driven token burns reduce overall supply. A staking system offering competitive returns for holders. Rollblock has now raised $11.8 million, with tokens selling at $0.068, fueling its emergence as a 20x contender.… The post Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support While Rollblock Emerges As A Clearer 20x Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:21 The market is watching two very different stories unfold. The Dogecoin price has slipped back toward support after heavy selling, while Rollblock has surged more than 500% in its presale, backed by strong adoption.  Traders are taking notice of the contrast: one token consolidating after gains, the other building momentum with a clear use case and a fast-growing user base. Both remain in focus, but for very different reasons. Rollblock’s Blend of Gaming and Staking Draws Traders’ Attention Rollblock (RBLK) is beginning to dominate conversations in crypto circles, not through hype but by showing clear adoption. Since launch, the project has already processed more than $15 million in wagers, cementing its role as one of the most active platforms in the Web3 entertainment space. This traction is what gives Rollblock credibility while many other projects are still in the stage of promises. The platform delivers scale with substance. Over 12,000 titles are available, covering everything from casino classics to exclusive AI-powered games, along with a sports prediction hub that features global events like the NBA, UFC, and UEFA competitions. Licensed by the Anjouan Gaming Authority and fully audited by SolidProof, Rollblock also places trust and transparency at the forefront of its model. Its tokenomics design is another powerful driver. Weekly revenue is allocated for token buybacks, with the majority permanently burned while the rest is distributed to stakers. This creates both scarcity and consistent rewards for holders. Key factors strengthening Rollblock’s position include: A thriving community of 55,000+ active users. Access to both casino and sports gaming under one ecosystem. Weekly revenue-driven token burns reduce overall supply. A staking system offering competitive returns for holders. Rollblock has now raised $11.8 million, with tokens selling at $0.068, fueling its emergence as a 20x contender.…

Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support While Rollblock Emerges As A Clearer 20x Contender

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:24
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • 13:21

The market is watching two very different stories unfold. The Dogecoin price has slipped back toward support after heavy selling, while Rollblock has surged more than 500% in its presale, backed by strong adoption. 

Traders are taking notice of the contrast: one token consolidating after gains, the other building momentum with a clear use case and a fast-growing user base. Both remain in focus, but for very different reasons.

Rollblock’s Blend of Gaming and Staking Draws Traders’ Attention

Rollblock (RBLK) is beginning to dominate conversations in crypto circles, not through hype but by showing clear adoption. Since launch, the project has already processed more than $15 million in wagers, cementing its role as one of the most active platforms in the Web3 entertainment space.

This traction is what gives Rollblock credibility while many other projects are still in the stage of promises. The platform delivers scale with substance. Over 12,000 titles are available, covering everything from casino classics to exclusive AI-powered games, along with a sports prediction hub that features global events like the NBA, UFC, and UEFA competitions.

Licensed by the Anjouan Gaming Authority and fully audited by SolidProof, Rollblock also places trust and transparency at the forefront of its model. Its tokenomics design is another powerful driver. Weekly revenue is allocated for token buybacks, with the majority permanently burned while the rest is distributed to stakers. This creates both scarcity and consistent rewards for holders.

Key factors strengthening Rollblock’s position include:

  • A thriving community of 55,000+ active users.
  • Access to both casino and sports gaming under one ecosystem.
  • Weekly revenue-driven token burns reduce overall supply.
  • A staking system offering competitive returns for holders.

Rollblock has now raised $11.8 million, with tokens selling at $0.068, fueling its emergence as a 20x contender.

Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support

Dogecoin has come under pressure after a busy trading session pushed the token down more than 8%, closing at $0.239. The Dogecoin price is now hovering close to key support levels, with selling volume topping 2.4 billion, making it one of the heaviest days of activity this month.

That spike in volume shows stronger participation from sellers, forcing the market to retest lower zones. Over the summer, Dogecoin climbed steadily from June’s low of $0.14 to reach as high as $0.30 earlier this month. The rally highlighted renewed demand, but the latest red candle signals that momentum is cooling.

Moving averages are starting to level off, and the 30-day and 60-day averages are close to their current levels, indicating a rest rather than a complete turnaround. Irrespective of the pullback, Dogecoin has remained comfortably above its June base, indicating the extent to which it has been able to cover over the past few months.

The Dogecoin price behavior can be characterized as an indicator of a market that is caught between the buyers and sellers, defending the trend, and the sellers probing its strength. At the moment, Dogecoin is in the consolidation stage, and the duration of this support area will determine its further steps.

Rollblock Steals the Spotlight

While the Dogecoin price struggles to hold support, Rollblock is charting a different path. With $11.8 million raised and tokens soaring 580% in presale, the project is proving its strength through adoption. Many now see Rollblock’s blend of gaming, staking, and deflationary rewards as the foundation for it to surpass Dogecoin’s traction, positioning it as one of the most promising new contenders in the crypto market.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-price-struggles-near-support-while-rollblock-emerges-as-a-clearer-20x-contender/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
