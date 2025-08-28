Dogecoin price warning: bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/28 00:57
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009-1.01%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22039+1.25%

Dogecoin price remains in a technical bear market after falling by 55% from the highest level in November last year. Technicals and derivative market data point to more downside in the coming days.

Summary
  • Dogecoin price could be at risk as demand in the futures market drops.
  • The futures open interest has dropped by almost 40% from its highest point in July.
  • DOGE has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the three-day chart timeframe.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading at $0.2200 on Aug. 27 as it continues to underperform popular coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) that are hovering close to their all-time high. 

Derivatives data point to weak Dogecoin demand

Dogecoin demand has slumped in the past few weeks. This could be because investors are focusing on Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other top-performing coins. Also, it could be because Dogecoin lacks a clear catalyst to boost its performance.

CoinGlass data shows that DOGE’s futures open interest has been dwindling since July. It recently peaked at $5.3 billion on July 22 and has now fallen by almost 40%. 

Futures open interest is an important metric that tracks outstanding futures contracts that are open and not settled or closed. Falling open interest is a sign of low demand and liquidity.

DOGE futures open interestDOGE futures open interest | Source: CoinGlass 

Another sign of low Dogecoin demand is the current volume in the derivatives market. CoinGlass data show that the volume traded today stood at $4.7 billion, down from last month’s high of $14.5 billion.

Dogecoin price technical analysis 

Dogecoin price

The three-day time frame chart shows that the DOGE price could be at risk of more downside, potentially to the year-to-date low of $0.1360.

Dogecoin price is slowly forming a symmetrical triangle whose two lines are about to converge. The lower line connects the lowest swings since April, while the upper trendline links the highest level in February and August.

This triangle pattern is forming after the coin dropped from the November high of $0.4935, meaning that it is part of a bearish pennant pattern.

Dogecoin is also hovering at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages.

Therefore, the most likely DOGE price forecast is where it crashes to the year-to-date low of $0.1362, which is about 40% below the current level.

On the other hand, a move above the upper side of the triangle will invalidate the bearish Dogecoin forecast.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41763-4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01333+0.75%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004371+0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.34%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement