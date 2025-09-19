Dogecoin Rises as First US DOGE ETF ‘Destroys’ Expectations in Early Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:55
NEAR
NEAR$3.143+11.65%
Union
U$0.0138-3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08822-0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017354+1.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.009836-5.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2774-1.24%

In brief

  • Dogecoin is up 8% in the last 24 hours as the first ETF with spot exposure hits the market.
  • The DOJE ETF generated nearly $6 million in trading volume in the first hour, surpassing Bloomberg analyst expectations.
  • More Dogecoin ETFs are expected to hit the market in the next month.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 8% in the last 24 hours, outperforming major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside the debut of DOJE—the first U.S. ETF centered on the leading meme coin. 

Trading of the Rex-Osprey ETF went live for trading on Thursday and very quickly surpassed the expectations of Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who initially expected a fair marker of around $2.5 million in trading volume. 

Shortly into Thursday’s trading session though, DOJE had already reached nearly $6 million in trading volume. 

“My over/under got destroyed in the first hour of trading as DOJE already posted nearly $6M in volume,” Balchunas posted on X. “That’s shockingly solid. Most ETFs trade under $1M on day one.”

The DOJE ETF, which is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, offers investors access to spot Dogecoin via a Cayman Islands registered subsidiary that is wholly owned by the fund. 

That stands in contrast to other popular crypto ETFs registered via the Securities Act of 1933, which are backed by reserves of the underlying assets. 

Dogecoin ETFs registered under the Securities Act of 1933 may be approved soon though, as looming decisions for multiple DOGE ETFs from issuers like Grayscale and Bitwise are expected by October 17 and are “near locks” for approval according to analysts. 

Beyond the ETFs, the meme coin’s acceleration in the last week may also be buoyed by accumulation via the publicly traded firm CleanCore Solutions. The cleaning and disinfecting firm now manages the first “official” Dogecoin treasury in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, the House of Doge.

CleanCore added 100 million DOGE earlier this week, bolstering its balance sheet to 600 million DOGE in total, or around $170 million worth. Its long-term goal is to accumulate 5% of the entire Dogecoin circulating supply—about 7.5 billion DOGE, or around $2.1 billion worth. 

Dogecoin is currently priced at $0.286, rising nearly 34% over the last 30 days.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340224/dogecoin-rises-first-us-doge-etf-destroys-expectations-early-trading

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24994+5.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+1.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.16+0.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009112-4.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01731+1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-0.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003889-2.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight