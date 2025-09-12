Dogecoin Set for Big Move? Bollinger Bands Hint at 380% Rally

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/12 21:19
TL;DR

  • Dogecoin’s Bollinger Band Width reenters historic rally zone, signaling potential surge between $0.41 and $0.97.
  • CleanCore Solutions surpasses 500M DOGE holdings, aiming for 1B tokens within 30 days.
  • Rex-Osprey Doge ETF faces a launch delay but remains on track to become the first spot DOGE fund.

Bollinger Band Signal Reappears

Dogecoin’s weekly chart has entered a zone that has previously marked the start of major rallies. Trader Tardigrade said,

The indicator is back at that threshold, signaling the potential for another large swing. Past examples show gains of 206%, 378%, and 100% after the same condition. Using those moves as a reference, possible targets range between $0.41 and $0.97. With Dogecoin trading near $0.26, there is room for expansion if volatility returns.

Analyst Javon Marks pointed to structural similarities between the current setup and earlier Dogecoin cycles going back to 2014. His chart shows sequences of falling wedge formations, followed by short consolidation phases, that preceded strong rallies to new highs.

Marks commented that DOGE “LOOKS READY FOR LAUNCH!” and charted a green arrow showing a possible breakout path. The suggestion is that history may repeat, with Dogecoin breaking its range to pursue higher levels.

Market Activity and Breakout Signs

Dogecoin was trading at $0.26 at press time, with daily turnover above $4 billion. The token has risen 4% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the week. BitGuru observed,

DOGE price chartSource: BitGuru/X

Meanwhile, that move cleared earlier rejection zones, and momentum now appears to favor buyers. Traders are watching whether Dogecoin can maintain strength as it approaches resistance in higher ranges.

Treasury Accumulation and ETF Delay

Corporate buying has also added to the market narrative. CleanCore Solutions reported that it now holds more than 500 million DOGE after purchasing $130 million worth of tokens on Thursday. The company aims to acquire one billion DOGE within a month, having already bought 285 million earlier in the week.

Separately, the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE), expected to be the first spot ETF for Dogecoin, was scheduled to launch on Thursday but was postponed. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said the fund will now begin trading next week, citing scheduling delays.

The post Dogecoin Set for Big Move? Bollinger Bands Hint at 380% Rally appeared first on CryptoPotato.

