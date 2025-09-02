The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge.

However, the market is now beginning to pay attention, recalling how investors made the call on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before the big pump. But to prevent a blindsided jump, here is an analysis of the PayFi coin in question and why now could be the best time to port from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

What Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s Rise and Reversal Mean To Early Investors

While the current price performance of both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has not been particularly impressive, these two meme coins have had their days. This is because both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gave some of the best price performances in crypto history over the last few years. Following how Shiba Inu builds aggressively on the bull path laid by the Dogecoin surge in 2021.

The rising influence of Dogecoin saw its price move from as low as $0.000085 in 2015 to an all-time high of over $0.73 in 2021. This growth has seen Dogecoin registering thousands of percentage points of growth to date.

Hence, while the price currently sells 69% below its all-time high, it still maintains thousands in growth from its low, keeping early investors swimming in profit.

Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Are Looking Outward

Although the past glory of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has kept them in the good graces of many investors to this day, the tides are rapidly changing. Recent developments have shown that these two memecoin giants may struggle to compete favorably in the current cryptocurrency market.

This is because of the shifting attention towards utility tokens as a form of cryptocurrency, as they offer more than just a means of escape from paper currency.

Factors Giving Remittix A Better Appeal To Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Investors

Early investors who made over 100 times their investment in Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the early years are instantly drawn to Remittix, as it offers an appealing opportunity to replicate these gains.

The rising price and market cap of Remittix have drawn it into the attention of top players in the last few weeks. Analysis shows that the Remittix token has grown over six times in the past few weeks, yielding early returns for investors.

What is most impressive at this moment is that the Remittix token is just set for official listing this coming week. This indicates that there is an even bigger wave to catch for investors already involved in the project and those joining now. The growth factors set for the pump include:

Wallet release for open use by September this year

A growing list of exchanges for listing, which is already expanding the liquidity pool

Whale accumulation on post-launch

Hence, the surge potential has been set at roughly 100x the current price range by mid-2026.

