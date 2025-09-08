Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/08 02:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527+8.65%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01797-1.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002589+2.81%

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly.

With analysts projecting explosive upside, Rollblock could be the token capable of turning $2,000 into $20,000 in quarter 4.

Rollblock Sets Itself Apart as a Top Crypto to Watch in 2025

Rollblock (RBLK) is standing out this year by blending powerful tokenomics with a thriving entertainment ecosystem. Rollblock’s presale has already raised over $11.5 million and attracted 55,000+ users, underlining both investor confidence and community trust.

The platform offers more than 12,000 games, ranging from slots and live tables to global wagering markets. With seamless onboarding, $1,100 bonuses for new players, and full licensing, Rollblock is positioned for credibility and strong adoption before exchange listings.

What makes it even more compelling is its revenue-sharing model. Each week, 30% of platform revenue goes to RBLK buybacks, with 60% permanently burned and 40% redistributed to stakers. With yields reaching up to 30% APY, holders are incentivized to stay long term, while the deflationary structure steadily reduces supply.

Rollblock’s standout features include:

  1. 55,000+ active users before launch, reflecting strong real demand.
  2. 12,000+ titles available at launch, offering unmatched gaming variety.
  3. Weekly buybacks and token burns, building lasting value through scarcity.

At just $0.068—after already rising 500% in presale—Rollblock is one of the few tokens combining live user activity with sustainable revenue mechanics. Analysts believe this setup could power a surge toward $1 and establish RBLK as one of the breakout crypto stories of 2025.

Dogecoin gains spotlight with CleanCore treasury move

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.2128, slipping slightly after intraday moves between $0.212 and $0.223. The coin faces resistance near $0.224 and support at $0.209, but rising trading volume suggests increased market participation.

Source

The bigger story is CleanCore Solutions’ decision to make DOGE its official treasury reserve asset. By raising $175 million in a private placement and acquiring Dogecoin directly, CleanCore is giving DOGE a landmark role—cementing its presence as more than just a meme coin.

Shiba Inu Price Faces Uncertainty as Whales Accumulate

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to trade within a narrow band between $0.000012 and $0.000013, frustrating many investors with its lack of upward momentum. The token’s struggle to set fresh highs has raised questions about its long-term price prospects.

Source

However, analysts don’t expect SHIB to collapse by “adding a zero.” On the contrary, whale activity is picking up. A recent transfer of 15.31 billion SHIB into an ETH wallet suggests growing confidence, sparking speculation about a potential rally.

Why Rollblock Could Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thrive on meme culture and community sentiment, often moving with speculation rather than fundamentals.

With over 12,000 live games, weekly revenue buybacks, and staking rewards of up to 30% APY, Rollblock offers real adoption and measurable returns.

Here is how Rollblock compares to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu:

MetricsRollblock (RBLK)Dogecoin (DOGE)Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Current price$0.068 (presale price)$0.21$0.000012
Use CaseCrypto gaming ecosystem with deflationary tokenomicsPeer-to-peer payment; meme coin with community backingMeme coin ecosystem with Shibarium L2, NFT and DeFi integration
Market Cap$11.5 M+ in presale$30B+$7B+
Growth Outlook500% presale price rallyStagnant price trend; growing whale accumulation

Backed by $11.5 million raised in presale and growing momentum, Rollblock positions itself as a project designed for sustained value creation—appealing to those seeking long-term compounding rather than short-lived speculation.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.461+3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+1.94%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Partager
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Partager
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01177+0.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?

Ethereum Price Holds Steady As Foundation Transfer Sparks Market Attention