Dogecoin Struggles For Momentum While Meme Analysts Forecast Layer Brett To Deliver 20x In Months

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/06 00:29
Solayer
LAYER$0.5036+1.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002489+4.05%

Market analysts are turning their attention to Layer Brett, which has begun to gain significant traction amid broader market uncertainty. Now, crypto experts are predicting that 20x returns are to follow suit. Could this be the best crypto to buy today?

Layer Brett price prediction: Layer 2 technology and presale momentum to drive 20x surge

Dogecoin, the king, made headlines, capturing communities with viral power. But its growth has been limited by the inefficiencies of Layer 1 chains, high gas fees, and slower speeds. Shiba Inu even tried to overcome these issues with Shibarium, but it lacked strong elements to evolve.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, overcomes these bottlenecks entirely. Since Layer Brett carries out its operations with an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it processes transactions off-chain while leveraging Ethereum’s security. This results in near-instant confirmations and costs reduced to pennies. This is more than just an upgrade, as in the case of Shiba Inu; it’s a strong foundation for explosive growth.

Meanwhile, the Layer Brett presale, currently in the founding stage, has the market backing. Millions of tokens have already been sold to more than 5,000 holders. The presale has raised more than $2.6 million so far, and tokens remain available at $0.0053 each, an entry point full of promise.

What sets the Layer presale apart is its generous staking incentives. Early participants can stake tokens immediately via its dApp and unlock staggering APYs, currently trending around 990%. These rewards adjust downward as more holders stake, making early entry especially lucrative.

Buying into the Layer Brett presale is incredibly simple. Simply connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet, select ETH, USDT, or BNB, and claim your $LBRETT. You can stake immediately, amplifying your rewards.

Dogecoin’s market sentiment fades even with institutional growth

Dogecoin is currently experiencing a notable retracement from recent highs, even as institutional accumulation instigated a short-lived rally to $0.238 late August. Analyst Ali Martinez pointed to key support between $0.21 and $0.22. Dogecoin has now failed to hold above this range, opening the door for further downside risks for DOGE.

Despite this lagging price action, Dogecoin still has institutional backing. CleanCore Solutions stated they planned a $175 million private placement to form the first Dogecoin treasury of a publicly traded corporation. Over 80 institutional investors, such as Pantera Capital, GSR Markets, and FalconX, have already joined the round.

Still, DOGE’s recent market performance has struggled to inspire confidence in retail investors. While Dogecoin remains popular across social media, transactional growth has slowed, and broader adoption remains limited. Price moves increasingly appear tied to hype rather than fundamentals, which has left long-term investors cautious.

Now, the market is hedging its bets with Layer Brett, whose meme culture is not solely backed by hype, but by genuine functionalities.

Conclusion

The transition from traditional meme coins like Dogecoin to more functional tokens like Layer Brett reflects a maturing crypto market. Retail investors are now prioritizing projects with technical advancements and tangible rewards, moving beyond speculative hype. Now, Dogecoin has become a headline name for institutional players, while Layer Brett attracts 20x predictions for retail investors.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Dogecoin Struggles For Momentum While Meme Analysts Forecast Layer Brett To Deliver 20x In Months appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team