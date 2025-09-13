Dogecoin to $1 After ETF Launch? Why Maxi Doge Could Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Crypto ETFs have completely changed the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have already pulled in tens of billions of dollars, dragging digital assets into the mainstream. But there was always a clear boundary: these regulated products were strictly for “serious” cryptocurrencies.

That line has just gotten blurry. For the first time, a meme coin is getting the full Wall Street treatment. That meme coin is Dogecoin (DOGE) – the world’s biggest joke token with a $39 billion market cap.

For Dogecoin, this ETF could be transformative. It creates a simple way for traditional capital to flow into DOGE. And it could be the exact catalyst that finally launches the coin toward that elusive $1 mark.

But while everyone’s focusing on DOGE, a smaller, newer meme coin is warming up behind the scenes. For traders chasing truly explosive growth, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is positioning itself as potentially the next 1,000x crypto after raising $2 million in presale.

First Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch Next Week

The first U.S. Dogecoin ETF is nearly here, with the ticker DOJE. This fund will let traditional investors get exposure to DOGE’s price movements without ever touching a crypto wallet or exchange. They can just buy it in their standard brokerage account – simple.

So, why all the hype? Unlike the spot BTC and ETH ETFs, DOJE is structured as a registered investment company. That means its managers have more flexibility; they can hold actual DOGE, use derivatives, or even buy other ETFs.

Think of it as a sanctioned “bridge” connecting the world’s biggest meme coin to Wall Street’s massive capital reserves. It’s a product that traditional money managers approve of – and that legitimacy is a powerful catalyst for DOGE.

Unsurprisingly, investors are excited about the ETF’s potential. DOGE’s price has jumped 20% in the past week to $0.26, and open interest has spiked 4% to $2.3 billion. Clearly, traders are betting big on the “buy the rumor” part of the playbook.

Can the ETF Launch Push Dogecoin to $1?

With the ETF launch set for next week, everyone’s asking: can DOGE actually hit $1? The bull case is all about new money. This is the first regulated meme coin product, potentially unlocking billions from institutional investors who’ve been watching from the sidelines.

That fresh demand, mixed with a potential Q4 bull market, could cause Dogecoin’s price to rocket. We’ve seen it make similar explosive moves on far less important news.

On the other hand, a “sell the news” event is a major risk – DOGE’s price could dump right after the ETF’s launch. And another problem is the coin’s fundamentals, or lack thereof. It still has an infinite supply, constantly creating new DOGE, and offers little utility beyond its iconic mascot.

Throw in competition from newer meme coins and the threat of a market pullback, and the road to $1 looks a lot less certain. The potential is there – but it’s far from a sure thing.

Is Maxi Doge the Next 1000x Crypto? New Gym-Bro Meme Coin Hits $2M in Presale

While DOGE enjoys its Wall Street moment, a new dog-themed meme coin in presale is gaining traction – and traders can’t stop talking about it. That coin is Maxi Doge.

It’s swapping Shiba Inu cuteness for raw power and a hilarious, unapologetic “gym-bro” culture. Plus, it’s built with utility. Maxi Doge is centered on bringing 1,000x leverage trading to the meme coin space and offering holders a shot at crypto income through regular trading competitions.

You can also stake MAXI tokens for annual yields estimated at 155% per year. More than 4.8 billion tokens have been locked up already, which leaves less supply available on the open market once it launches.

Maxi Doge’s presale has already gone viral, passing the $2 million milestone this week and proving that a strong community is building fast. Right now, MAXI tokens are priced at just $0.000257 each.

But can it be the next 1,000x crypto? Given DOGE’s enormous market cap, any significant rally would require an almost unimaginable amount of new money. For MAXI, which is starting from a tiny valuation, a 1,000x gain won’t require as much capital. That’s why many view it as a better opportunity.

