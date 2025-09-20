The post “Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations.  The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session.  For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch. This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets.  Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance.  Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE. the renowned Bloomberg ETF analyst @EricBalchunas just posted that the first Dogecoin ETF in the US has gotten 140% more volume than his day 1 expectation in just the first hour and many continue to underestimate how aggressively $DOGE is about to pump Doge is getting ready to… https://t.co/pyLf5sInyg — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) September 18, 2025 With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty,… The post “Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations.  The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session.  For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch. This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets.  Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance.  Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE. the renowned Bloomberg ETF analyst @EricBalchunas just posted that the first Dogecoin ETF in the US has gotten 140% more volume than his day 1 expectation in just the first hour and many continue to underestimate how aggressively $DOGE is about to pump Doge is getting ready to… https://t.co/pyLf5sInyg — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) September 18, 2025 With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty,…

“Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:43
1
1$0.006137-51.37%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.05%
Union
U$0.013719-1.30%
SIX
SIX$0.02206+0.36%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002345-1.63%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09007-1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26808+0.93%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001385-10.98%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002625+2.77%
  • Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back
  • 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture

The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations. 

The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session. 

For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch.

This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back

Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance. 

Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE.

With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty, says the top meme coin trader.

500,000,000 DOGE complete picture

On the weekly chart, this also reset the eight-month high, placing DOGE at the top of the large-cap leaderboard, above Solana, XRP and Ethereum in terms of percentage gains over this period.

DOGE/USDT by TradingView

In the meantime, U.S. company CleanCore Solutions disclosed the accumulation of over 500 million DOGE in the days following its market entry and confirmed plans to increase this figure to one billion DOGE within 30 days.

This equates to almost $300 million at current prices and highlights how corporate wallets are stepping in alongside retail.

Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-to-the-moon-top-meme-coin-trader-reveals-1-doge-price-prediction-1

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.148-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Partager
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,009.33+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01861+0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Partager
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010077+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017837-0.75%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006067-3.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak