Dogecoin Updates: Why Remittix Could Compete With DOGE In 2026 As Altcoin Trends Worldwide

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 19:50
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006084+1.60%
XRP
XRP$2.9895-0.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24804+1.75%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-4.78%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02667-0.67%

dogecoin-15 main Remittix 4624 2

The crypto market is racing at light speed, but one thing is apparent: the days of the speculative meme coins are behind us. Top ICO Investors are no longer happy to place a bet on a logo and a joke; they are seeking real world utility and massive, physical growth.

This shift has put a spotlight on projects that combine innovation with an aggressive, scalable business model. While Dogecoin has enjoyed its moment in the sun, with institutional interest from new ETFs and trading volumes near $3.6 billion daily, its future is still shackled to its meme status.

As smart money looks for the next big thing, the conversation isn’t about Dogecoin price anymore, it’s about projects like Remittix poised to do what Doge can’t.

Remittix pp

Rediscovering Dogecoin’s Momentum: From Meme Status to Market Contender

Dogecoin has had its run. The figures say it all: trading within a narrow band of between $0.20 and $0.25 since the beginning of 2025, it is a coin that is made on hype rather than an ecosystem. 

Remittix 4624 4

Sure an ETF is a nice headline, sure a few whale wallets are piling up, but where is the real value? Its expansion is a test to what was, rather than what is to come. A market cap of $36 billion is a huge weight on a coin whose utility is not well differentiated. It is a saturated market and Doge is going to be left behind.

Remittix: The Asset Class They’re Calling “XRP 2.0”

Remittix

You have heard the gossip, watched the graphs. Smart money is not simply watching Remittix, they are flooding in. It is not just another DeFi project but a financial revolution that is meant to address the one biggest issue in crypto, which is real-world payments that are seamless. 

While Dogecoin is still discussing the next update of its network, Remittix is already a proven financial engine. It is being dubbed by analysts as XRP 2.0, a reference to its mission of shaking up the global remittance market, but with a faster, cheaper and more decentralized advantage. 

We are discussing a project which enables users to transfer crypto to bank accounts in more than 30 countries, accepting more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies. It is not a roadmap but a live product and early adopters are already realizing huge returns.

Here’s why you can’t afford to miss this:

  • Unrivaled Utility: Remittix isn’t an investment in a token; it’s an investment in the global payments infrastructure.
  • Locked-in Gains
  • CertiK-audited smart contracts securing investor trust
  • Q3 mobile-first wallet with FX integration
  • $25M raised, 26,000+ holders and exchange listings confirmed

The window to get in at a truly life-changing price is closing. Once the Remittix Wallet launches in Q3 2025 and the full force of its real-world utility is unleashed, the opportunity for early-stage investment will be gone forever. 

Don’t be the investor who watches from the sidelines while others capitalize on the biggest crypto trend of the decade. The time to act is now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.