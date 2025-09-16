Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu vs Layer Brett: Experts Pick The Best Meme Coin To Buy As Volume Returns

The meme coin market is heating up again as trading volume surges across top tokens. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett are leading the conversation, each offering different value propositions. While Dogecoin relies on its legacy, Shiba Inu continues to build out its ecosystem, and Layer Brett is catching fire as the best meme coin to buy, according to a growing number of analysts.

Let’s take a closer look at where each token stands and which one might offer the biggest upside in the current cycle.

Dogecoin: Still meme royalty with strong support

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.29. It’s simple, fast, and backed by one of the strongest communities in crypto. Originally created as a joke, DOGE became a global brand thanks to memes, Elon Musk, and viral moments. DOGE has recently seen renewed interest from retail traders as meme-related tokens trend once again on X.

It doesn’t offer smart contracts or staking, but its brand power alone keeps it relevant. As meme coin trading heats up, Dogecoin still captures massive volume and social media buzz. Many traders keep DOGE in their wallets simply because it’s fun and recognizable.

Shiba Inu: Expanding beyond meme status

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown into a multi-token ecosystem, pushing beyond its meme origins. SHIB is currently priced at around $0.000013 and now runs on its own Layer 2 solution, Shibarium. The broader ecosystem includes companion tokens like BONE and LEASH, which offer governance and utility within its DeFi framework..

Recent upgrades to Shibarium have sparked fresh interest in SHIB’s long-term roadmap. Shiba Inu also launched SHIB: The Metaverse, signaling plans to dominate more than just the meme coin niche. With NFT projects and DeFi integrations, SHIB continues to build, even during slower market phases.

Layer Brett: The best meme coin to buy right now?

The newest name in the mix, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is quickly gaining traction among crypto insiders. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers fast transactions, low gas fees, and smart contract support, features that many older meme coins lack.

Currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0058, Layer Brett has already raised over $3.6 million. What’s drawing investors is its live staking system, offering APY rewards over 720% for early adopters. No KYC is required, and staking is available directly via MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Layer Brett also plans to integrate NFTs, gamified staking mechanics, and multichain compatibility, and maintains a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is currently live, adding further fuel to its viral momentum across X and Telegram.

Analysts say the mix of meme energy and real utility could set LBRETT up as the best meme coin to buy for those seeking 25x–50x returns in this cycle.

Final thought: Which meme coin has the edge in 2025?

Dogecoin holds the throne for legacy. Shiba Inu is pushing for long-term utility. But Layer Brett, with its presale momentum, staking rewards, and Ethereum L2 infrastructure, is emerging as the standout pick for traders looking for high-upside meme coin plays in 2025.

As volume returns to the meme sector, those seeking growth beyond the mainstream may want to keep a close eye on LBRETT.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.