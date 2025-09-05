Dogecoin’s accumulation cylinder set to go parabolic with $3.5 next

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.414+0.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.12233+78.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+4.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016226-5.15%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00043-10.41%

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing signs of preparing for its next parabolic rally, with technical indicators suggesting a potential surge that could target $3.50.

According to analysis by TradingShot, this outlook is based on the fact that for nearly a year, Dogecoin has been supported by its monthly 50-day moving average (MA), a critical level that has historically marked the start of its major bull runs.

In a September 4 TradingView post, the outlook pointed to a familiar “accumulation cylinder” structure forming once again, a pattern that has consistently signaled the transition from bear cycle bottoms into explosive bull cycle advances.

DOGE price analysis chart. Source: TradingView

Previous cycles have followed a similar path where, once the MA50 take-off was established, DOGE entered a parabolic rally phase, each time reaching at least the 1.618 Fibonacci extension from its previous all-time high.

Based on this repeating setup, the analyst now views $1 as a realistic minimum target for the current cycle.

However, if momentum extends beyond the historical average, the Fibonacci projection places Dogecoin’s over-extension level near $3.50. 

This level aligns with the same structural rally points seen in past cycles, where the cryptocurrency exceeded conservative targets before ultimately topping out.

If DOGE were to trade at $3.50, the token would command a market cap of around $543 billion, making it the second-ranked cryptocurrency, provided Ethereum (ETH) records minimal growth over the same period.

DOGE’s potential ETF roll out 

Notably, market attention has increasingly shifted to Dogecoin as the meme cryptocurrency edges closer to the possible rollout of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is expected to drive institutional capital into the asset. 

In the latest development, REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, paving the way for the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, expected as soon as next week.

By using the faster “40 Act” route instead of the traditional S-1 and 19b-4 process, the issuers could bring their product to market ahead of rivals like Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares, which remain under regulatory review.

DOGE price analysis 

At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, up 0.23% in the past 24 hours, while over the past week the asset has declined about 0.22%.

DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Although technicals and fundamentals point to a possible continued rally in Dogecoin’s price, the token needs to sustain its value above the $0.20 support level for any upward push to be maintained.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/dogecoins-accumulation-cylinder-set-to-go-parabolic-with-3-5-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004518+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21271+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report