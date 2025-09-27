Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Monthly RSI Signals Another Massive Move Ahead

TL;DR

Dogecoin’s RSI is climbing, but has not yet reached the level seen before past rallies.

The current price setup closely matches DOGE’s 2015–2017 structure before it broke higher.

$0.22 remains a key support zone that must hold for the trend to stay intact.

Monthly RSI Structure Points to Defined Market Phases

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing a clear long-term pattern based on its monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI), according to analyst Trader Tardigrade. The chart separates the market into three stages: Accumulating, Hodling, and Selling zones.

Notably, the Accumulating zone appears when RSI is low, which has historically aligned with quiet price action and long periods of sideways trading. This was seen before major rallies in 2017 and 2021. The Hodling zone follows, where RSI begins to climb, and price momentum starts to build. The final phase is the Selling zone, reached when RSI spikes to extreme levels.

Historical data indicate that this area typically marks the peak of DOGE cycles. At the moment, RSI is rising but still below the Selling zone. Trader Tardigrade stated,

This suggests that the current structure may still have room to move upward.

Price Action Repeats Earlier Breakout Pattern

A separate chart from the same analyst shows that DOGE may be repeating the price structure last seen between 2015 and 2017. In that cycle, the asset formed a base, broke above key resistance, and entered a strong trend. The 2025 breakout appears to be developing in a similar way, with resistance levels and pattern shape closely matching the earlier cycle.

Source: Trader Tardigrade/X

DOGE was trading at $0.22 at press time. It has declined 4% in the past 24 hours and 19% over the last seven days. Daily trading volume is over $3.83 billion.

Support at $0.22 Remains Important for Short-Term Setup

Analyst Ali Martinez shared a daily chart showing DOGE inside a rising triangle. The lower trendline of the structure is near $0.22, which also matches the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $0.2288. According to Ali Martinez,

The chart outlines a possible consolidation within the triangle, followed by an upward move if support holds. A drop below $0.22 could open the way for further losses toward $0.20 or $0.19.

Structure Holds, But Needs Higher Lows to Continue

Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that DOGE has moved steadily upward since April 2025, forming higher highs and higher lows. He noted that this has not been a smooth trend, but it remains intact. The price is currently above both the daily 200-day EMA at $0.22 and the 200-day MA at $0.20, which are key levels to maintain.

While gains have been limited, the trend remains positive as long as current support holds.

