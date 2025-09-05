DOJ Indictment Shadows Kevin Spacey Film – Co-Writer Charged in $340M Crypto Ponzi

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/05 04:33

Kevin Spacey’s comeback film after facing sexual misconduct allegations was reportedly written by and stars a man indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for his connection to a crypto Ponzi scheme, Variety reports.

New Kevin Spacey Film Makes Headlines for Crypto Ties

Vladimir Okhotnikov, who co-wrote and stars in “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force,” was charged with wire fraud in 2023 for his alleged role in a global crypto scheme that saw $340 million fleeced from victims.

U.S. officials said Okhotnikov, better known as Lado, and four other Russian nationals who co-founded the DeFi investment platform Forsage could face up to 20 years in prison on the charge.

“These individuals are alleged to have used trendy technology and opaque language to swindle investors out of their hard-earned cash,” Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York said in a statement at the time. “But, as the indictment alleges, all they were doing was running a classic Ponzi scheme.”

Man Accused of Crypto Ponzi Scheme Dismisses Allegations

In 2022, Okhotnikov was one of 11 people charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating the digital asset fraud “in which investors earned profits by recruiting others into the scheme.”

According to Variety, the founder-turned-filmmaker attempted to have the SEC’s case against him dismissed later that year.

Okhotnikov has denied all allegations, telling the entertainment news outlet that “no further action” had been taken by officials since then and that the publication of the indictment and subsequent misleading headlines had caused “harm” that “went beyond reputation.”

On August 30, Spacey made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival to debut the trailer for “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.”

A handful of high-profile actors are also set to appear in the film, including Tyrese Gibson, Dolph Lundgren and Eric Roberts.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-2.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02571-1.60%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5011-2.03%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:41
Partager
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005511-8.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
Partager
BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is back in the spotlight with renewed energy, as presales, whale activity, and technical upgrades […] The post BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

S&P 500 closed at a record 6,502.08 after weak job data fueled bets on a September Fed rate cut

XRP Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Is This The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?