DOJ pursues $5m in Bitcoin tied to SIM swap fraud and laundering scheme

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/10 04:34
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08526+0.29%
Mask Network
MASK$1.249-0.55%

DOJ prosecutors trace a path of stolen Bitcoin from hijacked phones through a complex web of wallets, culminating in a series of circular transactions at an online casino designed to mask the illicit funds’ origins.

Summary
  • DOJ has filed civil forfeiture to recover $5 million in Bitcoin stolen via SIM swap attacks.
  • The department traced the stolen crypto through multiple wallets and circular transactions at an online casino.
  • Attacks targeted five U.S. victims between October 2022 and March 2023.

According to a September 9 press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, the Department of Justice has initiated a civil forfeiture action targeting a specific cryptocurrency wallet containing 117 BTC.

The complaint alleges the funds are the proceeds of a series of SIM swap attacks that targeted five victims between October 2022 and March 2023. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro stated that after the initial thefts, the perpetrators moved the Bitcoin through a maze of digital wallets before consolidating the entire $5 million haul into a single address that funded an account at the online casino Stake.com.

How the SIM swap scheme unfolded and the DOJ’s response

DOJ investigators say the perpetrators used SIM swap attacks to bypass standard security measures and gain control of victims’ mobile numbers. With the stolen numbers, they intercepted two-factor authentication codes that allowed them to log in to the victims’ crypto wallets and transfer assets into accounts under their control.

The Justice Department explained that the perpetrators attempted to obscure the origin of the funds by repeatedly cycling the bitcoin through deposits and withdrawals at the casino.

The laundering pattern, prosecutors say, made it appear as though the funds were legitimate business activity rather than proceeds of theft. This high-profile case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Jessica Peck and Gaelin Bernstein of the Justice Department’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS), alongside Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Columbia.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006098-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0313+3.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34+5.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000478-1.54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)