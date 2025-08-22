DOJ Shifts Stance on Crypto Developers as Retrial Looms for Roman Storm

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 07:35
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224438-1.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10096-2.98%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01279-1.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04682-1.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832-2.50%

TLDR

  • DOJ official says writing code without ill intent is not a crime in crypto cases.

  • DOJ shifts stance on crypto cases, suggesting a more balanced approach to developers.

  • Roman Storm’s retrial may be affected by DOJ’s change in enforcement policies.

  • DOJ vows not to use federal criminal statutes as a tool for new crypto regulations.

A recent speech by Matthew Galeotti, the acting assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), signals a potential shift in the department’s approach to prosecuting crypto developers. Though not directly referencing Roman Storm, the co-founder of Tornado Cash, Galeotti’s remarks could have significant implications for his case. In a summit held by the American Innovation Project, Galeotti discussed how the DOJ is recalibrating its stance on prosecuting digital asset developers who are not involved in criminal activities.

The remarks come as the DOJ is reconsidering how it handles cases involving crypto developers, particularly those like Storm, whose case is currently under scrutiny. The shift, as indicated by Galeotti, is part of a broader change within the DOJ that emphasizes “even-handed enforcement of the law,” focusing on criminal activity rather than penalizing developers for code contributions made in good faith.

DOJ’s New Approach to Crypto Enforcement

Galeotti explained that the DOJ will no longer prosecute developers simply for writing code if their actions are not intended to aid or abet illegal activities. He stressed that “merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime,” addressing concerns that software creators could be unfairly targeted in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

He further clarified that the department’s focus will remain on those who knowingly engage in illegal activities such as fraud, money laundering, or sanctions evasion.

Galeotti also assured the audience that the DOJ would not use federal criminal statutes to create new regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, ensuring developers would not face criminal prosecution for unintentional regulatory violations.

Tornado Cash Case and Its Broader Impact

Roman Storm’s ongoing legal battle has brought attention to the potential legal risks faced by developers in the blockchain space. In August 2023, Storm was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, operate an unlicensed money transmission business, and violate U.S. sanctions.

After a four-week trial, Storm was convicted on one count, but the jury deadlocked on the other charges, leaving the potential for a retrial.

Galeotti’s comments are viewed by some as a signal that the DOJ may not pursue additional charges against Storm, especially if his involvement with Tornado Cash is deemed to be the result of developing neutral, decentralized software. Galeotti stated that if the evidence shows the software was designed to automate peer-to-peer transactions without third-party custody, new charges would not be pursued.

Crypto Developers and the Need for Legal Clarity

The DOJ’s recent guidance has been welcomed by advocates within the crypto industry, who have long pushed for clearer legal frameworks that protect developers from unwarranted prosecution.

Galeotti’s remarks are seen as a step toward addressing these concerns and providing some assurance to the industry that developers who create open-source code with no criminal intent will not be treated as criminals.

Amanda Tuminelli, executive director of the DeFi Education Fund, echoed this sentiment, noting that the DOJ’s shift in policy affirms the industry’s stance that developers should not be held responsible for third-party misuse of their code. However, Tuminelli also pointed out that further work is needed to ensure permanent protections for developers through legislative changes.

The post DOJ Shifts Stance on Crypto Developers as Retrial Looms for Roman Storm appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4782-1.64%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01913-3.23%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-3.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Partager
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011932+1.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.16532+3.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-2.97%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/22 07:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?