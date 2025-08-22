DOJ: stop incriminating crypto developers without intent

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has clarified its stance on crypto regulation: writing and publishing open source code, in the absence of criminal intent, is not a priority target for prosecution. This was reiterated by the Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti during a legal summit in the State. In this context, the focus shifts from the code itself to the behavior of the author.
According to the data collected from public analyses and institutional reports consulted for this article, the DOJ has repeatedly emphasized the centrality of the subjective element in criminal actions against crypto operators. Industry analysts note that this approach is consistent with the Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework published by the DOJ, which guides priorities and investigative tools.
In his official remarks, Galeotti shifted the focus from the “form” of the code to the subjective element of the author. The operational guideline, in summary, can be summarized as follows:
The position of the DOJ does not equate to an amnesty. The authors who remain prosecutable are those who:
In other words: the writing of smart contracts or privacy tools does not automatically make one “financial operators”. It should be noted that roles of admin, pause/upgrade keys, interfaces that route flows, or direct monetization can still impact the analysis.
The clarification comes after years of debate on where technical development ends and where criminal liability begins. On August 8, 2022, the OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash, triggering disputes and questions about “code is speech” and the boundaries of USA crypto regulation.
The DOJ has also historicized the topic in the “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework” (October 2020), which outlines risks, tools, and priorities of federal enforcement and remains an operational reference for prosecutors and law enforcement agencies.
For those who contribute to open source projects and DeFi, the clarification reduces uncertainty but does not eliminate it. An interesting aspect is the operational translation into daily practices. Some useful good practices:
The immediate effect could be an improvement in confidence among developers, investors, and legal teams. In general, greater clarity tends to favor:
Writing code is lawful if there is no proof of criminal intent. The legal risk increases with roles of control, direct monetization, or intermediation of value flows.
Not for their existence. The authorities focus on illicit use, intent, and governance. OFAC sanctions and AML/CFT regulations remain in effect (see OFAC statement on August 8, 2022).
It depends on the model. If the activity integrates money transmission under the BSA/FinCEN, registrations and AML controls might be needed. The assessment remains case by case; for practical guides, consult the compliance and AML section.
The DOJ aligns enforcement with substance: punish criminal intent, not the code itself. For developers and blockchain teams, it is a sign of openness, but compliance, governance, and precise evaluations remain central. The sector now awaits written guidelines that establish clear boundaries between innovation and responsibility.