DOJ to back off developer prosecutions, what does this mean?

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/22 17:30

The United States Department of Justice has signaled its intent to scale back enforcement actions against developers, marking a shift from its years-long approach that has targeted several industry members.

Summary
  • The DOJ will no longer target software developers for the misuse of their applications by bad actors, provided the developers have no criminal intent.
  • Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti confirmed that neutral, non-custodial software will not trigger prosecution under money transmission laws.
  • The policy shift responds to concerns raised by the industry over past cases, such as Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet.

Speaking at the American Innovation Project summit on August 21, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s criminal division, Matthew Galeotti, shared that authorities will no longer target software developers for the misuse of their applications by bad actors.

According to Galeotti, while prosecutors remain focused on rooting out bad actors from the digital asset industry, developers with clear and neutral intent will not need to fear for their freedom for creating financial tools. 

“Our view is that merely writing code, without ill intent, is not a crime,” he said. Galeotti’s comments follow an April memorandum from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, which outlined the need for prosecutors to end their “Regulation by Enforcement” approach to the industry.

For years, prosecutors have targeted teams like Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet with charges of unlicensed money transmission and money laundering, criminalizing open-source development by equating code publication with financial crime. 

The new approach now aims to correct that, ensuring that prosecutors no longer bring unfounded charges against developers. 

“Where the evidence shows that software is truly decentralised and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third-party does not have custody and control over user assets, new [money transmission] charges against a third party will not be approved,” Galeotti added.

What the DOJ’s new stance means for the crypto industry

For developers, the acting assistant attorney general’s message is twofold. Neutral, non-custodial software that simply enables transactions should not trigger prosecution, provided there is no intent to support illicit conduct. 

However, Galeotti stressed that fraud, money laundering, sanctions evasion, and scams remain central priorities. Those who intentionally design tools to facilitate crime could still face severe charges, such as money laundering, conspiracy, or aiding-and-abetting. In such cases, prosecutors will ensure to prove intent, rather than simply prosecuting for publishing code.

But beyond the broader impact, the bigger question is what this changing approach means for past prosecutions.

Tornado Cash and Samorai Wallet

Though Galeotti did not cite any relevant cases, the timing of the DOJ’s shift is notable. Earlier this month, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was convicted on conspiracy charges tied to unlicensed money transmission, after prosecutors unveiled charges in 2022 that the protocol allowed illicit financial activity by sanctioned entities. 

Storm and his co-developers denied knowingly facilitating criminal activity, stressing that the protocols were built to protect user privacy, and once it was deployed, it operated autonomously and outside of their control. Still, prosecutors continued to push for their conviction, resulting the the imprisonment of one of the co-founders last year.

Similarly, the founders of Samourai Wallet pleaded guilty recently to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, also based on allegations by the DOJ that its mixing features were knowingly designed to launder criminal proceeds.  Industry members have long argued that these high-profile cases set a dangerous precedent, stifling innovation and putting developers at risk.

While it remains unclear whether the new policy will undo past cases, it provides a clearer path going forward that “well-intentioned innovators should not fear for their liberty.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04654-1.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Partager
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003546-5.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 09:17
Partager
Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy