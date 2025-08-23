Doja Cat’s Brand New Single Instantly Hits The Top 10

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” debuts inside the iTunes Top 10 in the U.S. as the lead single from upcoming album Vie gets off to a strong start. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Doja Cat has been teasing a new album for months, and fans won’t have to wait long before they get to hear the highly anticipated Vie. The first single from the upcoming project, a tune titled “Jealous Type,” arrived today (Friday, August 22). A quick look at iTunes shows that Americans are thrilled to have new music from one of the hottest pop stars and rappers in the music industry, as the cut is a fast bestseller.

“Jealous Type” Launches Inside the Top 10

“Jealous Type” breaks into the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.S. One take appears at No. 9, while another isn’t far behind at No. 11. It’s a common practice for artists to share multiple editions of the same tune when they’re brand new, as purchases and streams of slightly-reworked versions of the same title are combined into one charting entity by Billboard.

“Jealous Type” Previews Doja Cat’s Vie Album

“Jealous Type” is the first taste of Vie, Doja’s upcoming fifth album. The singer and rapper recently unveiled the project’s cover art and announced that years after she began recording the full-length, it will drop on September 26 — almost exactly two years after Scarlet, her most recent project.

Doja Cat Joins Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams

“Jealous Type” is one of a handful of newly-released singles that find their way into the iTunes Top Songs top 10. Lainey Wilson claims the three highest-rising debuts, as “Peace, Love and Cowboys,” “King Ranch, King George, King James” and “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day” launch at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively. Dayseeker starts “Shapeshift” at No. 7, while “Hated” by Zach Williams breaks up Doja’s wins, as the cut lands at No. 10.

“Born Again” with Lisa and Raye and “Just Us” with Jack Harlow

Though Doja hasn’t released a full-length since the fall of 2023, she has delivered a number of tracks. Even in just the past few months of 2025 alone, she reached the Hot 100 as a featured artist on “Born Again,” fronted by Blackpink singer Lisa and fellow pop star Raye, as well as “Just Us” by Jack Harlow. She also joined Don Toliver on “Lose My Mind,” the major theme from Brad Pitt’s F1 movie soundtrack.

Doja Cat Recruited Jack Antonoff

“Jealous Type” is reportedly a strong sample of what Vie will sound like. The tune sees Doja looking to the past for influence, and not being subtle about it. The catchy pop track – co-written by hitmaker Jack Antonoff – leans into funk and disco and has an ’80s vibe, which makes it simultaneously vintage and current.

