Dollar Weakness vs Eurozone Resilience

💵 Dollar — The greenback has lost momentum as softer US labour data and growing bets on multiple Fed cuts weigh it down. Treasury yields slipped, and the dollar index eased, opening space for rivals to recover.

🇪🇺 Eurozone — Growth remains weak overall, but there are signs of stabilisation. Unemployment has dropped to multi-year lows, and manufacturing PMIs have moved back above 50, pointing to cautious improvement despite Germany’s struggles and political risks in France.

📈 EUR/USD — The pair has rallied toward 1.18, adding nearly 1% in a month and about 6% over the year. A clear break above 1.18 could fuel a push to 1.20, while failure to hold risks a reversal in favour of the dollar.

⚖️ For traders — The battle has shifted: a weakening dollar vs a slowly recovering eurozone. Both breakout and pullback scenarios are in play, making this a critical moment for positioning.

