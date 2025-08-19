Dolly Parton Returns To No. 1 As She Prepares For A Busy End Of 2025

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere

Dolly Parton’s The Very Best Of returns to No. 1 on the U.K. Official Country Compilations chart, earning its milestone eightieth week at the summit. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Even at the age of 79, Dolly Parton is still working as hard as ever. The country legend is set to spend the latter part of 2025 performing at her Las Vegas residency and accepting an honorary Academy Award. She released several new tunes this year, including one just a few months back, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” as a tribute to her husband Carl Dean after he passed away.

The singer-songwriter is once again climbing charts in the United Kingdom, where she remains not just a country genre favorite, but a superstar musician beloved by millions. Every single one of Parton’s albums is on the rise this frame, and she even manages to dominate one tally she’s come to know very well throughout the years.

Dolly Parton Returns to No. 1

Parton returns to No. 1 on the Official Country Compilations chart. Her The Very Best Of full-length jumps from No. 2 to first place. Last week’s ruler, Greatest Hits by Josh Turner, dips to the runner-up spot, trading places with Parton.

80 Weeks at No. 1

The Very Best Of has now spent 372 weeks on the list of the biggest country compilations in the U.K. As it returns to No. 1, it snags its milestone eightieth turn in the spotlight. The set launched at No. 1 in the spring of 2007 and ruled for months at a time before finally stepping aside, though it has also spent much of this year sitting at either No. 1 or No. 2.

Dolly Parton’s Three Rising Bestsellers

Parton fills three spaces on the Official Country Compilations ranking this frame. As The Very Best Of brings her back to the throne, Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits improves from No. 8 to No. 7, while Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables — which is credited to Dolly Parton and Family, as many of her family members performed on the effort — improves its standing by three spaces and settles at No. 11.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/dolly-parton-returns-to-no-1-as-she-prepares-for-a-busy-end-of-2025/

