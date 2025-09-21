Dolly Scores Just Her Second Career No. 1 Hit On A Country Chart

Dolly Parton and Zac Brown Band debut at No. 1 with “Butterfly,” giving the country icon her second chart-topping hit and previewing the group’s Love and Fear album. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 28: Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dolly Parton is back at No. 1 in America. The country legend scores a brand new smash single as she joins one of the most successful groups in the genre’s history for a tune that fans of both acts turned into an instant bestseller.

Dolly Parton And Zac Brown Band’s “Butterfly”

“Butterfly” opens at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart, launching in first place on Billboard’s list of the bestselling country-only tracks on platforms like iTunes and Amazon throughout America. The cut is fronted by Zac Brown Band and credits Parton as a featured vocalist.

Dolly Parton Earns Another Smash With “Butterfly”

Parton scores her second career No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales ranking as “Butterfly” flaps its wings and flies all the way to the top spot. Despite her incredible success in the genre throughout the decades, Parton is still playing catch-up on the roster.

She only reached No. 1 for the first time on the Country Digital Song Sales chart earlier this year. Following the death of her husband, Parton released “If You Hadn’t Been There,” and the tune earned the singer-songwriter a meaningful champion.

Dolly Parton Kept Missing No. 1

Previously, Parton had topped out at the runner-up spot more than once. She first reached that space in 2018 with “Here I Am,” a duet with Sia. Then, following the passing of Kenny Rogers, his collaboration with Parton, “Islands in the Stream,” also missed out on ruling the Country Digital Song Sales chart by just one frame.

Dolly Parton Adds To Her Top 10 Collection

As “Butterfly” arrives, Parton scores her seventh top 10 hit on the Country Digital Song Sales list. She’s racked up 19 stays on the ranking throughout her career.

Shaboozey And Jackson Dean Compete With “Butterfly”

Last week’s winner, “Good News” by Shaboozey, falls several spots this frame. That cut, which is now approaching its first year on the roster, dips to No. 4. Country talent Jackson Dean makes a play for No. 1, but instead settles for No. 2 with “Make a Liar.” He also launches “Be Your Man” in last place, at No. 15.

“Butterfly” Reaches Beyond Country Audiences

As “Butterfly” hits No. 1 on the country-only ranking, the tune also debuts inside the top 10 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. On that list, “Butterfly” opens at No. 6.

Luminate reports that in its first tracking frame, the collaboration sold just under 3,300 copies throughout the United States. Zac Brown Band and Parton score the third-loftiest launch this frame, coming in behind Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie” at No. 2 and “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante, which lands one spot ahead of “Butterfly” as it arrives.

Zac Brown Band Celebrates Milestone With “Butterfly”

Zac Brown Band has now collected twice as many No. 1s on the Country Digital Song Sales chart as Parton. In addition to “Butterfly,” the group has led the charge with “Homegrown,” “Someone I Used to Know,” and “The Man Who Loves You the Most.” “Butterfly” marks the outfit’s milestone twenty-fifth top 10 smash.

What To Expect From Zac Brown Band’s Love and Fear

“Butterfly” serves as one of the most recent singles from Love and Fear. The upcoming Zac Brown Band album, the group’s eighth full-length, is expected to drop on December 5. The project has already produced singles like “I Ain’t Worried About It,” “Give It Away,” and “Let It Run,” a surprising collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Dolly Parton And Zac Brown Band Plan Las Vegas Shows

Both Parton and Zac Brown Band are headed for Las Vegas for their own separate residencies. Fans may hope to hear a live duet between the two acts, as they may overlap in the same city.

Zac Brown Band is going to the Sphere for the Love and Fear run of dates, while Parton will headline a six-show limited engagement called Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, which will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting on December 4 and ending on December 13.