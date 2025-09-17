Donald Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times

TLDR

Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, four reporters, and Penguin Random House.

The lawsuit claims the media organizations spread false and defamatory content that harmed Trump’s reputation and political campaign.

Trump’s legal team highlights a 2024 editorial endorsing Kamala Harris as evidence of biased and harmful coverage.

The lawsuit targets the book Lucky Loser by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner for defamation.

Trump demands compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged defamatory content published by the media organizations.

President Donald Trump has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, four of its reporters, and Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeks at least $15 billion in compensatory damages. Trump claims the newspaper has spread false and defamatory content about him, harming his reputation and political campaign.

Allegations Against the New York Times

In the lawsuit, Trump accuses The New York Times of attempting to destroy his reputation as a businessman and politician. The suit asserts that the newspaper’s coverage aims to weaken his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump’s legal team points to articles and editorial pieces that they argue were meant to damage his public image.

Trump specifically criticizes a 2024 editorial endorsing Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. The suit claims the editorial falsely suggested Trump would “dismantle the institutions that have made our country strong.” The former president’s lawyers argue that this editorial, along with other reports, is based on “falsehoods” meant to harm him politically and legally.

The lawsuit also highlights three long-form articles from 2024 that challenge Trump’s success as a businessman. The articles question his past business dealings, character, and potential for leading the nation. Trump’s legal team insists these reports inaccurately portray him and unfairly contribute to a negative public perception.

Donald Trump Accuses Lucky Loser of Defamation

Along with The New York Times, Trump’s lawsuit targets Penguin Random House. The publishing company released the book Lucky Loser, authored by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. The book critiques Trump’s financial history and business success, which Trump’s legal team argues is defamatory.

Trump’s lawsuit contends that the book portrays him in a misleading and harmful light. His attorneys claim it contributes to the “illusion of failure” in his career. However, Penguin Random House has yet to comment on the lawsuit, and the book’s authors have remained silent.

Trump’s legal team points to a letter sent to Penguin Random House in October, demanding they cease their defamatory claims. The publishing company has not responded to the letter in a way that would satisfy Trump’s legal team. As the case moves forward, both the newspaper and the publishing house have continued to defend their reporting and publication.

Trump’s Response to the Legal Actions

Trump’s lawyers maintain that the media coverage and the book represent an effort to undermine his political comeback. The former president insists that the New York Times and Penguin Random House aim to sabotage his 2024 campaign. In response, the New York Times called the lawsuit “without merit” and vowed to continue its independent reporting.

A spokesperson for the Times stated,

The newspaper remains determined to pursue the facts and uphold the First Amendment rights of its journalists. Despite the legal threat, The New York Times plans to continue its critical coverage of Trump’s campaign and policies.

