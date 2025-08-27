Donald Trump Jr joins Polymarket advisory board after his VC firm makes strategic investment

Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board as his venture capital firm 1789 Capital made a strategic investment in the prediction market platform, according to an Aug. 26 announcement.

Polymarket did not disclose the financial terms of the investment from 1789 Capital, which describes itself as dedicated to funding American exceptionalism.

The announcement stated that the partnership adds political and business expertise to Polymarket’s leadership as the company prepares for expanded US operations.

Trump Jr. said:

Shayne Coplan, Polymarket’s founder and CEO, characterized the 1789 Capital partnership as reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted information source.

A prediction market, such as Polymarket, enables users to place bets on outcomes ranging from political elections to cultural events, generating market-driven predictions.

Strategic partnership timing

The investment comes as Polymarket positions itself for a return to the US market. The company completed a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, creating a regulatory infrastructure for its American operations.

Polymarket also secured partnership status with X as the social media platform’s official prediction market partner.

Omeed Malik, founder of 1789 Capital, praised Polymarket’s intersection of financial innovation and free expression.

The firm targets companies that demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and growth potential, a criterion that Malik said Polymarket meets through its real-time information delivery model.

Data from a Dune dashboard by user rchen8 shows Polymarket crossed $7.8 billion in year-to-date trading volume, just roughly $600 million shy of last year’s total volume.

The company’s growth trajectory and recent regulatory preparations position it for broader adoption in the US, and the appointment of Trump Jr. adds to Polymarket’s expansion strategy.

