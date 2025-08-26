Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital invests millions in Polymarket: Report

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has made a significant investment “in the tens of millions of dollars” into Polymarket, according to Axios’ reporting on Aug. 26, 2025.

The reported investment aligns with both growing regulatory clarity and the prediction that the market for event‑based trading may legally reopen to US users. Trump Jr., who joined 1789 Capital as a partner in late 2024, is also poised to join Polymarket’s advisory board — even while maintaining a strategic advising role at its rival, Kalshi.

Axios noted that Trump Jr. is not an investment committee member at 1789 Capital, limiting his direct role in investment decisions.

Polymarket, founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, is a cryptocurrency-based prediction market platform that allows users to wager on outcomes of real-world events using USDC on the Polygon blockchain. The platform has blocked access to US users since 2022 following enforcement actions and a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The reported move follows July 2025 regulatory developments: The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the CFTC formally closed their investigations into Polymarket without bringing new charges, clearing a key obstacle to US operations. Shortly afterward, Polymarket acquired QCEX — a CFTC‑licensed derivatives exchange — for $112 million, setting up a legal foundation to return to the US market.

The timing of 1789 Capital’s investment reflects strategic deliberation: Discussions with Polymarket began about 18 months ago, but the firm delayed investing until legal clarity emerged. 

Trump Jr.’s position on both Polymarket and Kalshi further underscores his growing influence in the prediction‑market space, especially as pro sports leagues such as the NFL have raised concerns about the implications of betting platforms. 

With regulatory hurdles easing, Polymarket is structurally poised to return to US markets via its acquisition of QCEX. Trump Jr.’s involvement through 1789 Capital and the advisory board offers both capital and political heft — potentially catalyzing legal confidence and institutional legitimacy.

Polymarket didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/donald-trump-jr-polymarket-investment

