Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests ‘Millions’ in $1B Crypto Platform Polymarket

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/26 22:53
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.404+0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017638-9.85%
VinuChain
VC$0.00431-4.85%

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. The deal marks one of the most high-profile endorsements yet for the fast-growing industry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Regulatory Breakthrough and VC Backing Fuel Polymarket’s U.S. Expansion Plans

Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital as a partner last year. Axios reported that the fund placed a double-digit million investment into Polymarket, which was recently valued above $1 billion by Founders Fund. Alongside the investment, Trump Jr. will also join the company’s advisory board, adding his name to its future expansion strategy.

The move comes as Polymarket looks to expand into the United States. For years, Americans were barred from using the platform even as it hosted billions in predictions globally.

The company recently paid $112 million to acquire derivatives exchange QCEX, giving it a CFTC license that clears a path into the regulated U.S. market. Also, Polymarket recently raised $200 million in new funding, which would value the company at over $1 billion.

Regulatory scrutiny had been a major obstacle for Polymarket. The Department of Justice and the CFTC had both investigated the company, and the FBI raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment last November. The DOJ have officially ended those probes, removing a cloud that had hung over its operations. With clearance in hand, Polymarket now sees itself as a potential IPO candidate.

Behind the investment lies a growing relationship between 1789 Capital founder Omeed Malik and Coplan. Talks between the two began more than a year ago, but the firm waited until legal clarity emerged before committing capital. For 1789, whose portfolio already includes Anduril and SpaceX, Polymarket is seen as a company with both high growth potential and strong cultural impact.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump Jr. Investment Signals Turning Point for U.S. Prediction Markets

The intrigue deepens because Trump Jr. has also been tied to Polymarket’s rival, Kalshi. Earlier this year, he became a strategic advisor to Kalshi, though that role was a paid position rather than an investment. For now, he appears to hold influence in both camps.

Polymarket and Kalshi both drew national attention last year when users defied traditional polls by predicting Donald Trump’s election victory. Those outcomes highlighted the potential of prediction markets to reflect real sentiment, drawing the eye of regulators, investors, and political watchers alike.

The backing of Trump Jr. positions Polymarket to test whether regulated prediction markets can move into the U.S. mainstream. While professional sports leagues like the NFL have raised concerns about the spread of such markets, the political climate under Trump 2.0 carries little sign of resistance.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts