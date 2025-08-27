Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/27 03:17
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.486+4.59%
VinuChain
VC$0.00431-3.36%

TLDR

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested millions in Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform.
  • Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board, providing strategic support for the company’s U.S. expansion.
  • Polymarket recently acquired derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million, securing a CFTC license for U.S. market entry.
  • The platform faced past regulatory scrutiny but has now cleared legal hurdles, opening opportunities for future growth.
  • Despite his investment in Polymarket, Trump Jr. also holds a strategic advisory role with Kalshi, Polymarket’s competitor.

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. This move marks a significant endorsement for the rapidly growing industry. Trump Jr. has also joined Polymarket’s advisory board to help guide its expansion strategy.

Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Advisory Board

Trump Jr. became a partner at 1789 Capital in 2024. Following this, the firm placed a substantial investment into Polymarket. Axios reported the deal involved a double-digit million investment. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will serve on Polymarket’s advisory board. “I am proud to support Polymarket’s growth and its future expansion,” Trump Jr. said.

Polymarket has drawn attention for its innovative approach to prediction markets. These markets allow users to place bets on various outcomes, such as political events or sporting results. Trump Jr.’s involvement is expected to boost Polymarket’s credibility in the U.S., where the company plans to expand.

Polymarket Acquires QCEX, Enters U.S. Market

Polymarket recently secured a key regulatory approval by acquiring derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million. The acquisition gave the platform a CFTC license, clearing a path for entry into the U.S. market. This marks a pivotal moment in Polymarket’s journey, which had been clouded by regulatory scrutiny.

In recent years, Polymarket has been investigated by the Department of Justice and the CFTC. The FBI also raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment in 2024. However, these probes have now ended, which has relieved some of the regulatory pressure surrounding the company.

Polymarket, Kalshi Gain Attention After Trump Prediction

Trump Jr.’s involvement with Polymarket comes as he also holds a strategic advisory role with Kalshi, a rival platform. Earlier this year, despite his investment in Polymarket, Trump Jr. became a paid advisor to Kalshi. This dual role shows his growing influence in the prediction market industry.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi gained attention in 2024 when users predicted Donald Trump’s election win. These markets have demonstrated the potential to accurately reflect public sentiment. Trump Jr.’s support for Polymarket signals a shift in how people engage with news and predictions.

The post Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.86+0.94%
TONCOIN
TON$3.164+1.57%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+4.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56887+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002911+0.86%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand