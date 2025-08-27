Donald Trump Jr. Ventures Into Polymarket With Major Investment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:10
According to a recent scoop, Donald Trump Jr. is investing an unspecified sum into the crypto predictions market platform, Polymarket. If this connection deepens, it could enable US users to openly access the platform in the future.

Don Junior also invested in Kalshi, joining the firm as a Strategic Advisor in January. By investing in both these rival firms, he’s showing a clear interest in the market sector.

Trump Family Is Betting On the Predictions Market

Trump’s crypto empire is a family business, with both his sons and other figures investing in a series of crypto, Web3, and related ventures. Donald Trump Jr., commonly called “Don Junior,” is particularly involved with WLFI and crypto mining, and he’s adding to this with a major investment in Polymarket.

According to a report from Axios, Trump Jr. is investing “double-digit millions” into Polymarket, although the exact investment size is unclear. The online prediction market has enjoyed a successful period since the DOJ dropped its probe last month. This was part of Trump’s war on crypto enforcement.

Since then, the platform has teased several new expansions, even proposing to launch its own stablecoin. Polymarket could gain a wide range of new opportunities by partnering with the Trump family.

Americans are currently blocked from the platform, but top-level political ties could change this.

Conflict Of Interest?

Polymarket and the Trump family have a few months of mutual interest, after the platform correctly predicted Trump’s victory in the 2024 election.

However, the family’s entanglement with prediction markets may be a double-edged sword in this case. Specifically, Don Junior has been a strategic advisor for Kalshi, Polymarket’s main competitor, for months:

It’s currently unclear whether Don Junior’s investment signals a deeper Trump family connection with Polymarket. He might not even join the team in any advisory or ceremonial fashion.

After all, Polymarket has a high valuation, so “double-digit millions” might not necessarily be a huge commitment for the firm.

Still, one thing is clear: Don Junior is highly interested in prediction markets. These connections could help Polymarket make major regulatory strides under the Trump administration.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/donald-trump-junior-polymarket-investment/

