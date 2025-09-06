Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: John McEnroe and Donald Trump attend the Williams sisters match on day nine of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

GC Images

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the men’s final at the US Open on Sunday afternoon, a USTA spokesman confirmed.

US Open officials are planning for beefed up security measures.

Trump, a Queens, N.Y. native, hasn’t been to the Open as President. He last made an appearance in 2015 when he was heartily booed by the New York tennis fans. Trump was on hand to watch Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus in the quarterfinals.

Actor Alan Cumming Tweeted at the time, “So much fun joining in the mass collective boo at Donald Trump here at the U.S. Open!!”

No American men are left in the draw, with the final set for 2 p.m. on ABC.

The semifinals are being played Friday afternoon with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 7 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, followed by No. 1 and defending champ Jannik Sinner against No. 25 Felix-Auger-Aliassime.

Trump is also expected to the Tigers-Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/09/05/trump-to-attend-us-open-mens-final/

