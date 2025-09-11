Donald Trump Wins Supreme Court Stay on $4bn Foreign Aid Spending Order

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/11 01:53
TLDR

  • US Supreme Court grants Trump’s emergency stay, halting $4bn foreign aid spending order ahead of fiscal year deadline.
  • The court’s temporary stay gives Trump more time to argue for withholding $4bn in foreign aid authorized by Congress.
  • Trump’s foreign aid cuts target UN and peacekeeping programs, with legal battles over aid disbursement continuing.
  • Emergency stay follows Trump’s controversial “pocket rescission,” withholding billions in foreign aid before the fiscal year ends.

The US Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt on a lower court’s order that required President Donald Trump’s administration to promptly disburse billions in Congressionally approved foreign aid. The emergency stay, granted by Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday, allows the Trump administration additional time to argue its case for withholding nearly $4 billion in foreign assistance funds ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The case centers on Trump’s decision to block the spending of foreign aid approved by Congress, a move that critics argue could undermine international development and peacekeeping efforts. In its ruling, the Supreme Court’s brief order, which provided no explanation of the legal reasoning behind the decision, pauses the lower court’s requirement for the administration to release the funds.

Legal Battles Over Donald Trump’s Foreign Aid Cuts

The Supreme Court’s emergency stay follows a ruling by federal judge Amir Ali in Washington, DC, who had ordered the administration to immediately spend the $4.9 billion in foreign aid funds. These funds were intended for United Nations organizations, peacekeeping operations, development assistance, and democracy-promotion projects. However, Trump had previously informed Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson that he would not authorize the spending, calling it “woke, weaponized, and wasteful.”

The emergency stay grants the Trump administration more time to argue for withholding the funds and delays any action until at least October 10, the deadline for the administration to submit further arguments. The order has led to concerns over the impact of Trump’s foreign aid cuts, particularly in conflict zones where the funds are allocated to support peacekeeping and humanitarian programs.

Trump’s “Pocket Rescission” and Its Controversy

Trump’s action to withhold foreign aid is known as a “pocket rescission,” where a president announces they will not spend money shortly before the end of the fiscal year. This tactic prevents Congress from acting on the rescission request within the 45-day timeframe allowed by law, leaving the money unspent.

The maneuver has been controversial, with critics accusing Trump of undermining the effectiveness of US foreign aid programs.

The decision to withhold funds comes at a time when Trump’s administration has faced increased scrutiny over its stance on foreign aid. Despite objections from Democratic lawmakers, the President has maintained that the money should be redirected away from what he considers wasteful programs, arguing that the funds could be better used within the US.

Impact on Global Development and US Foreign Policy

The legal battle over Trump’s decision to withhold foreign aid is significant for US foreign policy and global development initiatives. International aid organizations, including those involved in peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts, have expressed concern over the potential loss of funding. Withdrawing these funds could have a lasting impact on ongoing programs in areas like conflict resolution, refugee support, and public health.

At the same time, proponents of Trump’s stance argue that the current allocation of foreign aid funds is inefficient and should be restructured to prioritize US interests. The outcome of this legal battle will likely set the tone for how the US approaches foreign assistance in the future.

As the court’s temporary stay gives both sides more time to make their case, the legal and political ramifications of Trump’s foreign aid cuts remain uncertain, with the dispute likely to continue well into the final days of the fiscal year.

