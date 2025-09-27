The post Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Makes an Unbelievable Bitcoin Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made some striking statements about Bitcoin. Speaking during an interview, Trump stated that he believes Bitcoin will surpass $1 million in the long term. Eric Trump said, “The future is incredible. I think Q4 is going to be extraordinary for a variety of reasons. That’s why I’m so excited.” When asked about the direction of Bitcoin’s price, Trump said, “I’ve always said I think Bitcoin will surpass $1 million over time. The announcement of quantitative easing starting tomorrow and the increase in the money supply could accelerate that process.” Trump also highlighted the rapid rise in global M2 money supply, arguing that this created a positive environment for crypto markets. He noted that historically, the last quarter of the year has been the strongest period for cryptocurrencies, adding that he expects a similar pattern this year. At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading around $109,000 and has lost 5.2% of its value over the past seven days. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-son-eric-trump-makes-an-unbelievable-bitcoin-price-prediction/The post Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Makes an Unbelievable Bitcoin Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made some striking statements about Bitcoin. Speaking during an interview, Trump stated that he believes Bitcoin will surpass $1 million in the long term. Eric Trump said, “The future is incredible. I think Q4 is going to be extraordinary for a variety of reasons. That’s why I’m so excited.” When asked about the direction of Bitcoin’s price, Trump said, “I’ve always said I think Bitcoin will surpass $1 million over time. The announcement of quantitative easing starting tomorrow and the increase in the money supply could accelerate that process.” Trump also highlighted the rapid rise in global M2 money supply, arguing that this created a positive environment for crypto markets. He noted that historically, the last quarter of the year has been the strongest period for cryptocurrencies, adding that he expects a similar pattern this year. At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading around $109,000 and has lost 5.2% of its value over the past seven days. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-son-eric-trump-makes-an-unbelievable-bitcoin-price-prediction/

Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Makes an Unbelievable Bitcoin Price Prediction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 22:35
Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made some striking statements about Bitcoin. Speaking during an interview, Trump stated that he believes Bitcoin will surpass $1 million in the long term.

Eric Trump said, “The future is incredible. I think Q4 is going to be extraordinary for a variety of reasons. That’s why I’m so excited.”

When asked about the direction of Bitcoin’s price, Trump said, “I’ve always said I think Bitcoin will surpass $1 million over time. The announcement of quantitative easing starting tomorrow and the increase in the money supply could accelerate that process.”

Trump also highlighted the rapid rise in global M2 money supply, arguing that this created a positive environment for crypto markets. He noted that historically, the last quarter of the year has been the strongest period for cryptocurrencies, adding that he expects a similar pattern this year.

At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading around $109,000 and has lost 5.2% of its value over the past seven days.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-son-eric-trump-makes-an-unbelievable-bitcoin-price-prediction/

