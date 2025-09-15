Donna Summer Charts Her First New Radio Hit In More Than A Decade

Donna Summer returns to Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart as “Run,” with Toby Gad, debuts at No. 30, her first radio hit since 2008. Headshot of Donna Summer, US singer-songwriter, posing in a studio portrait, with her hands raised, open-palmed, either side of her head, wearing gold-sequinned cuffs and collar, 1976. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images) Redferns

Donna Summer passed away more than a decade ago in 2012, leaving behind an incredible legacy of upbeat dance music and sensual R&B-leaning tunes. Years after her passing, the celebrated superstar scores her first new win on a Billboard chart in quite a long time as the surprise radio win begins its journey.

Donna Summer Returns to a Billboard Chart

Summer is the credited vocalist on “Run” alongside songwriter and producer Toby Gad. The two reportedly worked on the tune during her lifetime for her final album, but the cut didn’t make the tracklist, so Gad decided to release it many years later. This frame, “Run” opens at No. 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Donna Summer’s First Radio Hit Since 2008

Billboard reports that “Run” earns Summer her first placement on any of the company’s radio-focused rankings since 2008. That year, she scored her final hit – until now — on the Adult Contemporary chart with “Sand on My Feet,” which also made it to No. 30 for a single frame.

Donna Summer’s No. 1s and Top 10s

Summer collects her career sixteenth hit on the Adult Contemporary chart, one of Billboard’s three pop radio tallies. Three of those tunes have broken into the top 10. Her highest-rising win, “This Time I Know It’s for Real,” stalled one rung shy of leading in 1989. “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” with Barbra Streisand and “Winter Melody” rose all the way to Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

Donna Summer’s Posthumous Hits

Since her death, several tracks crediting Summer have been released, and some have even become hits on Billboard rankings. In 2013, Love to Love You Donna, a remix album, dropped and several reworkings of popular tunes like “Love to Love You Baby” with Giorgio Moroder and “MacArthur Park” by Laidback Luke were shared. The latter became a No. 1 on one of Billboard’s dance rosters.

Summer returned to the top 10 on the Dance Club Songs ranking, which no longer exists, in 2017 with “Enough Is Enough 2017” alongside Barbra Streisand, which peaked at No. 3. The following year, “Hot Stuff 2018” hit No. 1. Five years ago, Kygo reworked “Hot Stuff” yet again, making it a collaboration which became a minor win on a handful of lists in other countries.