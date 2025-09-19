Donovan Brazier’s Comeback Season Over 800M Ends In World Championship Semifinals

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 16: Donavan Brazier of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men’s 800 Metres Heats on day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images

Donovan Brazier could only watch as his wonder season – and his remarkable return to form – at 800 meters came to an end on Thursday in Tokyo at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The 28-year-old American, who won the 2019 world championship over 800 meters in Doha, did enough in the second of three semifinals to earn a spot on the non-qualifying call list, earning a time of 1:43.82 to finish third, but he could only watch from the sidelines as the final heat finished in a flurry, with all four finishes securing qualifying marks ahead of his time.

Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson and Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela earned the final two qualifying spots in the men’s 800 meter final on Saturday with times of 1:43.72 and 1:43.80, respectively. Brazier ultimately missed out on the final by two-hundredths of a second.

“When it’s that close it’s brutal,” Brazier told LetsRun afterward . “When you make as many tactical mistakes as I did, I think it stings lower. But you got to respect the guys at this level.”

What Brazier’s Setback Meant For U.S. Athletes In The 800 Meters

The result meant that no American (after Josh Hoey won a world indoor title in March) qualified for the men’s final – 16-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus did not move on following the first round on Tuesday, while fellow U.S. peer Bryce Hoppel failed to advance out of the third heat on Thursday.

Brazier, whose dream season included securing the third-best performance in American history at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in 1:42.16, was only in his eighth race back since a lay-off of roughly three years following a succession of injuries , including achilles surgery and a fractured tibia and bursitis.

His story of perseverance and resilience was ultimately a true American comeback story. In the interim years dealing with injuries, in 2023 and 2024, Brazier told LetsRun he ran, at most, “less than a month, total.”

On Thursday, he nearly had his final chapter waiting to be told.

Even his semifinal was nerve wracking. Enduring difficult positioning throughout, Brazier was stuck and boxed in with less than 200 meters to go when he stuck on the rail and went into his final sprint. The final move gave him an inch over Italy’s Francesco Pernici and a third-place finish – giving him the inside track on qualifying.

Looking back, though, Brazier said his decision to wait for a lane to open up was his downfall.

“I think I just stuck on the rail and committed to the rail too much,” he said. “I don’t know why I committed to the rail. I’ve gotten lucky a few times this season where things opened up, but they don’t always open up perfectly the way you want to. And you can’t control the guy in front of you sometimes.”

Tokyo , Japan – 16 September 2025; Donavan Brazier of United States competes in the men’s 800m heats during day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sportsfile via Getty Images

A Cap On A Brilliant Comeback Season

Brazier’s season ended just a short time later as he could do nothing but watch on. It officially put a cap on one of the greatest comeback stories of recent memory.

In his first race back in June, at a low-key meet in Nashville, Tennessee, he brilliantly spun his best performance since 2022, clocking a time of 1:44.70. A week later, Brazier secured a World Championship qualifying standard in 1:43.80 in Portland, Oregon. And then a week after that, he was in London at the Diamond League, pushing for a sixth-place finish in the fastest time he had run since 2019 in 1:43.08.

All of those performances eventually led to renewed confidence and a swing of confidence that even the most ardent of U.S. followers wouldn’t have predicted.

Brazier expertly handled the rounds at the U.S. Championships and then finished as the national champion for the first time since 2019, securing a new career-best time of 1:42.16. He later told People the win gave him a “sense of redemption.”

While Tokyo could not give him the ultimate 180 he was looking for, time could give Brazier perspective. With the Los Angeles Olympics approaching in 2028, he has so much ahead.