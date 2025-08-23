Don’t Be A Victim of Fake Breakdown – Here’s The Top Digital Asset to Gather During Consolidation Times On Market

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:17
NEAR
NEAR$2.69+12.41%
Threshold
T$0.01703+9.44%
SIX
SIX$0.0223+3.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.05678+11.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01422+8.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+0.84%
Salamanca
DON$0.000568+5.97%

Market slowdowns can spark false alarms and lead to poor decisions. Many let fear push them out too soon or steer them toward the wrong coins. Still, there is one digital asset that stands strong during such dull periods. Discover which choice can set up a strong portfolio when the market seems uncertain and slow.

Ethena (ENA)

Source: TradingView

ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip.

Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge.

If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005.

At the next 14th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.01, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

Community-First Vibes

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Bonk (BONK)

Source: TradingView

Bonk lost 10.01% this week and 42.13% over the past month, yet it still clings to a 32.88% gain in six months. The price now drifts near $0.000022 after swinging between $0.00002151 and $0.00002736.

The coin is glued to both its 10-day and 100-day averages, pointing to a stalemate. RSI at 45 and a Stochastic reading of 41 show mild selling, not panic. A small negative MACD level backs the idea of flat-to-soft momentum rather than a deep slide.

A clear close above $0.00002736 could send BONK toward the first resistance at $0.00003089, about 30% higher. Breaking that opens room for $0.00003674, roughly 50% above current trade. On the flip side, slipping under $0.00002150 would expose the $0.00001920 support, near 20% lower, with $0.00001336 another 40% beneath. Traders are waiting for a breakout to decide whether the next leg is up or down.

Raydium (RAY)

Source: TradingView

Defi crypto RAY slipped 14.29% this week, 5.32% over the month, and 24.54% in 6 months. The token now hovers between $2.99 and $4.12, just below both the 10-day SMA at $3.23 and the 100-day SMA at $3.28. Momentum signals look neutral: RSI sits at 49.56, Stochastic at 56.69, while MACD is slightly red at -0.0117.

This mix hints at a pause rather than panic. Bulls must clear $4.68 to regain control. A close above that ceiling could open a sprint to $5.80, adding roughly 40-60% from today’s mid-range. Volume near the upper band would likely pull the 10-day SMA back above the 100-day line and flip MACD green, giving buyers a clear path.

Failure to shake off the drag keeps eyes on $2.43 support. A dip under that floor risks a slide to $1.31, nearly another 45-55% down. The flat averages and mid-range RSI suggest more range trading first, but the longer downtrend still shadows the chart. Traders will watch $4.68 and $2.43 as the breakpoints that decide the next big move.

Sei (SEI)

Source: TradingView

Sei trades between $0.31 and $0.37 after a sharp pullback. The coin is down 10.39% in 1 week and 17.03% in 1 month, yet it keeps a 4.49% gain over 6 months. Short-term sellers rule, long-term holders still see green.

Price floats just above the 100-day average of $0.31. A momentum score of 41.69 hints at weak demand, but a fast oscillator reading of 15.99 shows the market is oversold. With trend power near zero, any fresh bid could lift the pair to the next ceiling at $0.40.

Beating $0.40 could spark a sprint to $0.46, adding about 15% then 35% from today’s midpoint. Slip below $0.31 and eyes move to $0.27, roughly 13% lower, and then $0.20, almost 37% down. Given the oversold state and the modest 6-month rise, the chart leans toward a 10%-20% bounce, yet the key lies in defending $0.31.

Conclusion

Bull run 2025 is rolling; ENA, BONK, RAY, SEI look solid, yet the first all-sport memecoin XYZVerse (XYZ) targets 20,000% growth through community-driven, meme-sports fusion and clear roadmap.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/dont-be-a-victim-of-fake-breakdown-heres-the-top-digital-asset-to-gather-during-consolidation-times-on-market

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15318+19.79%
Threshold
T$0.01699+8.98%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+8.65%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1291+12.84%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.008962-1.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003852+58.32%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Partager
Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

BitcoinWorld Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, timely information is not just a convenience; it is an absolute necessity. Understanding market movements and blockchain developments as they happen can make all the difference. This is precisely where the Bitcoin World Live Feed becomes your indispensable ally, delivering crucial real-time data to empower your decisions. We appreciate your continued support as we strive to keep you connected to the crypto universe. What Are the Bitcoin World Live Feed Service Hours? Bitcoin World is committed to providing comprehensive, up-to-the-minute cryptocurrency and blockchain information. Our dedicated Bitcoin World Live Feed service operates for the majority of the week, ensuring you have access to critical data when you need it most. We understand that the crypto market never truly sleeps, and our operational schedule reflects this dynamic environment. Start Time: Monday at 00:00 UTC End Time: Saturday at 08:00 UTC Total Coverage: This schedule provides nearly five full days of continuous real-time updates. This consistent availability allows you to monitor price fluctuations, track major announcements, and stay informed about significant blockchain events as they unfold. We believe that clear communication about our service availability builds trust and helps you plan your engagement with the market effectively. Why is Consistent Access to the Bitcoin World Live Feed Crucial? The cryptocurrency market is renowned for its volatility and rapid developments. Missing even a few hours of updates can mean overlooking significant price shifts or groundbreaking news that impacts your portfolio. Our Bitcoin World Live Feed addresses this challenge by offering a reliable window into the market’s pulse. It serves as a vital tool for both seasoned traders and new enthusiasts. Benefits of our real-time feed include: Informed Decision-Making: Access to immediate data allows you to react promptly to market changes, helping you make smarter trading or investment choices. Staying Ahead: Be among the first to know about new project launches, regulatory news, or technological advancements that could shape the future of crypto. Risk Management: Timely alerts on market downturns or unexpected events enable you to mitigate potential losses effectively. Global Perspective: The UTC timing ensures a standardized reference point for our global audience, simplifying coordination across different time zones. This commitment to consistent, accurate information underpins our dedication to your success in the crypto space. We aim to be your go-to source for reliable market intelligence. How Can You Maximize Your Bitcoin World Live Feed Experience? To get the most out of the Bitcoin World Live Feed, consider integrating its operational hours into your daily routine. While our service provides extensive coverage, understanding the brief pause on weekends can help you plan your market monitoring strategy. We encourage proactive engagement with the information we provide. Actionable insights for users: Set Reminders: Note the start and end times to ensure you’re aware of when the feed is active. Catch Up on Weekends: Use the non-service hours on Saturday and Sunday to review the week’s developments and prepare for the upcoming week. Combine with Research: While our feed provides real-time data, combine it with deeper analytical research to gain a holistic understanding of market trends. Utilize Alerts: Many platforms allow you to set price alerts or news notifications, which can complement our live feed during active hours. By thoughtfully incorporating the Bitcoin World Live Feed into your information gathering, you can ensure you remain well-informed and strategic in your cryptocurrency endeavors. Our goal is to make navigating the complex crypto landscape simpler and more efficient for you. Staying Connected: The Value of Bitcoin World’s Consistent Updates The continuous flow of real-time data from the Bitcoin World Live Feed is more than just a service; it is a bridge connecting you to the very pulse of the digital asset economy. We understand the trust you place in us to deliver timely and accurate information, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our operational schedule is designed to cover the most active periods of the global crypto market, ensuring you are rarely out of the loop during critical times. By focusing on clear, consistent communication about our service hours and the value we provide, Bitcoin World aims to solidify its position as a trusted and authoritative source in the cryptocurrency news landscape. We are dedicated to supporting your journey through the exciting world of blockchain and digital assets. Summary: Your Reliable Source for Crypto Insights Bitcoin World is committed to delivering essential, real-time cryptocurrency and blockchain information through its Bitcoin World Live Feed. Operating from Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 08:00 UTC, our service ensures you have access to critical data for informed decision-making. We appreciate your support and encourage you to leverage our consistent updates to stay ahead in the dynamic crypto market. Trust Bitcoin World to be your dependable guide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are the exact operational hours for the Bitcoin World Live Feed? The Bitcoin World Live Feed provides real-time cryptocurrency and blockchain information from Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 08:00 UTC. 2. Why does the Bitcoin World Live Feed have specific service hours? Our service hours are designed to cover the most active trading periods across global cryptocurrency markets, ensuring we provide relevant and timely information during peak activity while allowing for necessary maintenance and updates. 3. What kind of information does the Bitcoin World Live Feed provide? The feed delivers real-time cryptocurrency price updates, blockchain news, market analysis, and other crucial developments relevant to the digital asset space. 4. How can I stay updated during the hours the Bitcoin World Live Feed is not active? During non-service hours, you can review past articles, analyze market trends from the active period, and prepare for the next operational window. Many platforms also offer offline data access for historical review. 5. Is the Bitcoin World Live Feed available globally? Yes, the Bitcoin World Live Feed uses UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) as a global standard, making its service hours universally applicable regardless of your local time zone. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the vital service hours of the Bitcoin World Live Feed and empower them with timely crypto insights. Your support helps us reach more enthusiasts and professionals in the cryptocurrency community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006541+9.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.05673+11.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01961+3.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally

The TechBeat: How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder (8/23/2025)