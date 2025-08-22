Don’t expect China’s stablecoin to touch the mainland

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 21:02
China’s split renminbi system suggests a rumored yuan stablecoin won’t mark a crypto shift.

The cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with speculation after recent reports suggested China may soften its stance on a yuan-backed stablecoin, but law experts caution against overinterpreting the news.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Beijing is considering approving a stablecoin pegged to the renminbi as part of a roadmap to boost the currency’s internationalization. It was the second report this month, following a similar Financial Times story on Aug. 5. Despite the news, Chinese officials have yet to confirm whether it’s considering a stablecoin push.

Even if Chinese authorities move ahead, analysts stress that such a stablecoin would almost certainly circulate offshore, not in the mainland. 

