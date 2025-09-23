The post Don’t Let the SEC Privacy Roundtable Miss the Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC should use their roundtable to discuss moving policy into alignment with what is already technologically possible, creating clear guidance for privacy preservation, and recognizing proofs as valid forms of regulatory compliance. Washington is finally paying attention to the full spectrum of crypto issues; earlier this week, it was the Bitcoin reserve, and soon it’s privacy. On October 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy. This is a rare chance to change how privacy is treated in economic regulation. When people use blockchains today, they expose drastically more than they realize. Link a social identity to a wallet, and an economic life becomes a public feed. This level of data exposure can’t be overlooked in the upcoming public roundtable.. Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) offer a different default option that patches this leak and meets compliance requirements without revealing personal data. The SEC’s October roundtable suggests the agency is open to discussion on smarter attestations. The SEC is reviewing a filing that would let tokenized securities trade on a national exchange; proof that market methods can modernize without ditching surveillance for real risks. Though ZKPs were born to preserve privacy, most real-world deployments, including that which I’ve focused on — such as launching Zcash — chase scalability. But the privacy potential is mindboggling, and the ability to prove facts without revealing data is the best path to restoring confidentiality. This opportunity in October gives everyone a chance to stop treating privacy as a synonym for secrecy and finally start designing regulated privacy. Privacy is not secrecy Radical transparency, a term seen throughout Web3, reads great in a white paper but turns daily life into an open book in practice. A wallet tied to a person’s real-life ID becomes overexposed,… The post Don’t Let the SEC Privacy Roundtable Miss the Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC should use their roundtable to discuss moving policy into alignment with what is already technologically possible, creating clear guidance for privacy preservation, and recognizing proofs as valid forms of regulatory compliance. Washington is finally paying attention to the full spectrum of crypto issues; earlier this week, it was the Bitcoin reserve, and soon it’s privacy. On October 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy. This is a rare chance to change how privacy is treated in economic regulation. When people use blockchains today, they expose drastically more than they realize. Link a social identity to a wallet, and an economic life becomes a public feed. This level of data exposure can’t be overlooked in the upcoming public roundtable.. Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) offer a different default option that patches this leak and meets compliance requirements without revealing personal data. The SEC’s October roundtable suggests the agency is open to discussion on smarter attestations. The SEC is reviewing a filing that would let tokenized securities trade on a national exchange; proof that market methods can modernize without ditching surveillance for real risks. Though ZKPs were born to preserve privacy, most real-world deployments, including that which I’ve focused on — such as launching Zcash — chase scalability. But the privacy potential is mindboggling, and the ability to prove facts without revealing data is the best path to restoring confidentiality. This opportunity in October gives everyone a chance to stop treating privacy as a synonym for secrecy and finally start designing regulated privacy. Privacy is not secrecy Radical transparency, a term seen throughout Web3, reads great in a white paper but turns daily life into an open book in practice. A wallet tied to a person’s real-life ID becomes overexposed,…

Don’t Let the SEC Privacy Roundtable Miss the Point

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:44
LETSTOP
STOP$0,0897-5,19%
Threshold
T$0,01564+2,02%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003288-7,84%
RealLink
REAL$0,06041+0,54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00171905-1,80%
Salamanca
DON$0,00067+1,97%

The SEC should use their roundtable to discuss moving policy into alignment with what is already technologically possible, creating clear guidance for privacy preservation, and recognizing proofs as valid forms of regulatory compliance.

Washington is finally paying attention to the full spectrum of crypto issues; earlier this week, it was the Bitcoin reserve, and soon it’s privacy.

On October 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy. This is a rare chance to change how privacy is treated in economic regulation.

When people use blockchains today, they expose drastically more than they realize. Link a social identity to a wallet, and an economic life becomes a public feed.

This level of data exposure can’t be overlooked in the upcoming public roundtable.. Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) offer a different default option that patches this leak and meets compliance requirements without revealing personal data.

The SEC’s October roundtable suggests the agency is open to discussion on smarter attestations. The SEC is reviewing a filing that would let tokenized securities trade on a national exchange; proof that market methods can modernize without ditching surveillance for real risks.

Though ZKPs were born to preserve privacy, most real-world deployments, including that which I’ve focused on — such as launching Zcash — chase scalability. But the privacy potential is mindboggling, and the ability to prove facts without revealing data is the best path to restoring confidentiality. This opportunity in October gives everyone a chance to stop treating privacy as a synonym for secrecy and finally start designing regulated privacy.

Privacy is not secrecy

Radical transparency, a term seen throughout Web3, reads great in a white paper but turns daily life into an open book in practice. A wallet tied to a person’s real-life ID becomes overexposed, making their donations, purchases, and economic patterns of behavior public — forever.

The problem is a no-brainer. People don’t want their financial lives made public. Privacy isn’t about hiding malicious behavior; it’s primarily about protecting personal data shared with the rest of the world.

Compliance is an essential prerequisite for blending blockchain, traditional finance (TradFi), and security, but unnecessary data is being shared. ZKPs overcome this issue and help reframe the surveillance debate, assuring regulators that they don’t need raw user data to manage risks.

Let venues publish proofs that their capital is sufficient, concentration limits are enforced, and their obligations to users and regulators alike are met. Custodians and brokers can follow suit, proving inventory and segregation through ZKPs and ensuring customer data stays private.

This incorporation of ZKPs can improve regulatory processes, ensure citizens retain their rights, and deliver real-time guarantees needed to proceed securely.

Privacy needs to be kept simple

ZKPs have existed for years, helping to keep live environments safer and more private — something I’ve seen firsthand while helping integrate them into public blockchain protocols. The problem is that shielded transactions are clunky, and few wallets support them; hardware wallets often don’t. Worse, even on and off-ramps can see them as high-risk.

For decentralized finance (DeFi), privacy breaks down even faster since smart contracts automatically leak global state, such as automated market makers (AMMs) like Uniswap.

Today’s designs aren’t built to hide that, which means they sacrifice user data security with each trade. The conundrum here is that users can’t be expected to just opt into privacy if it’s more complex, slower, or incompatible with the rest of the ecosystem.

It’s possible to move forward still, through semi-private architectures that provide strong privacy for users without losing transparency or compliance.

Semi-privacy involves using Layer-3 (L3) or application-specific domains to generate ZKPs, thereby shielding data from the public Layer-2 (L2). Operators can see user activity but must provide cryptographic proofs of correctness, solvency, and more to the public chain (or regulators).

This enables regulated confidentiality, allowing users to maintain privacy away from the public eye, but not from designated verifiers. In the case where operators misbehave, such as censor or frontrun, users have cryptographic exits to other domains. This effectively incentivizes good behaviour.

Locking in regulated privacy

The SEC’s roundtable will need to be more than a discussion about data and surveillance. It’s a moment to discuss the outdated tradeoffs still in place in a society where privacy should be built in as the default in a way that works with regulations — not against them.

Regulated privacy that protects users while giving regulators the visibility they actually need (and no more than that) can create confidence for consumers and providers. ZKPs do just that, instilling the confidence regulators need with the assurance that rules are being followed without compromising user privacy.

The SEC should use their roundtable to discuss moving policy into alignment with what is already technologically possible, creating clear guidance for privacy preservation, and recognizing proofs as valid forms of regulatory compliance.

ZKPs have already had a huge positive impact on blockchain structures and everyday user lives, so why not now move that into the realm of regulatory vision and oversight? With the proper proofs in place, viewed as valid by regulators, regulatory privacy becomes a reality.

Should regulators treat ZKPs as essential for creating this future? This roundtable is the moment they get to say yes.

Eli Ben-Sasson is the CEO and co-founder of StarkWare.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/don-t-let-the-sec-privacy-roundtable-miss-the-point

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01565+2,28%
RealLink
REAL$0,06041+0,81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014195-4,50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,455-0,43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13556+11,39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,002886-2,69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!