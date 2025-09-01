Ethereum-based blockchain Morph has officially launched its Morph Airdrop initiative, inviting users to participate in various ecosystem activities to earn rewards. By completing quests, referring new users, and engaging with the recently launched mainnet, participants can secure points that may lead to future token rewards. Consequently, this program aims to accelerate community growth and encourage […]

The post Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants appeared first on CoinChapter.