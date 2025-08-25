Don’t rely on Dogecoin (DOGE) for big returns in 2025, these 5 memecoins will perform better in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:03
MemeCore
M$0.43102+1.75%
Threshold
T$0.0166+0.78%
Turbo
TURBO$0.003998-6.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.18+3.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073-0.07%
Salamanca
DON$0.000542-1.45%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21795-5.53%

Dogecoin may be the memecoin’s face, but its days of life-changing gains are likely over. DOGE trades more like a blue-chip meme token than a high-growth option due to its multi-billion-dollar market value and minimal innovation. New memecoins are attracting investors, anticipating spectacular gains that can turn a small stake into thousands in 2025. Little Pepe, MemeCore M, Shiba Inu, dogwifhat, and Turbo are the most promising coins for early investors to outperform DOGE.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE):  The rising memecoin

While still in presale, Little Pepe has become one of the most promising memecoins of 2025. Over 13.7 billion tokens have been sold in presale, raising  $21,128,704 million. The current price is $0.0020, and the next stage will increase the price to $0.0021. Little Pepe stands out due to its high presale momentum and Layer-2 Ethereum technology, which speeds up and lowers transaction costs. Community strength matters too. Little Pepe boasts over 33,723 holders, a 27,000-member Telegram group, and a successful Certik audit, which lends it long-term legitimacy that many presale ventures lack. The token might reach $0.05–$0.08 if momentum continues in 2025. This trajectory would make a $250 presale investment worth several thousand dollars within a few years, making LILPEPE a top memecoin investment candidate.

M (MEMECORE): Strong market presence, growth potential

MemeCore M trades around $0.4107 with a $686 million market cap. This makes it big enough to be credible yet early enough to deliver significant upside. If MemeCore M expands its ecosystem and leverages crypto meme-driven hype cycles, it might reach $1.20–$1.50 in 2025. That would triple its worth, and long-term holders could experience even bigger gains by 2030, thanks to the project’s cultural branding and tokenomics. Investing $250 now in MemeCore M at $1.50 would be worth nearly $900, with considerably more potential if the token grows in popularity.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Veteran meme token has a new chapter

One of the most popular memecoins, Shiba Inu, costs $0.00001314 and has a $7.7 billion market cap. It may generate the same percentage gains it did when it turned tiny investments into fortunes at this size. Shiba Inu can double or triple in price because of ecosystem innovations like Shibarium, its Layer-2 solution. Over the next few months, SHIB might rise to $0.00003–$0.00005, returning two to four times investors’ capital. Investors seeking a balance between safer meme bets and riskier ones could consider Shiba Inu.

Dogwifhat (WIF): A rising investor’s favourite

Dogwifhat, which trades at about $8.875 with a market cap of $886 million, has captured internet culture in 2025 like few memecoins. Its eccentric branding and cultural support have thrust it into the spotlight. Although its price per token may be high, its market value suggests room for growth, particularly if the next bull market mainstreams meme assets. WIF would nearly double in 2025, reaching $15. If the memecoin phenomenon continues, WIF might get $30 by the early 2030s.

Turbo(TURBO): The underdog with explosive potential

Turbo may be one of the undervalued memecoins. The lowest barrier to entry is at $0.004438 with a market cap of $306 million. Investors are looking for the subsequent memecoin explosion, similar to its pricing and grassroots appeal.

Should Turbo reproduce even a portion of Shiba Inu’s early growth, the profits might be significant. A $250 investment might become $2,500–$6,000 if prices grow to $0.02–$0.05 in the medium run. 

Conclusion

Dogecoin is a cultural symbol, but it may not be a good investment. In 2025, tokens such as Little Pepe (still in presale with explosive potential), MemeCore M, Shiba Inu, DogWifHat, and Turbo offer significant opportunities. These coins represent new meme tokens that can turn a small stake into thousands, but their risk and profit levels vary. If you missed the early Dogecoin boom, 2025 offers another chance with meme currencies that have gained viral energy and more substantial underpinnings.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: Ethereum faces $4,900 test – Could whales be key to its next price breakout?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/dont-rely-on-dogecoin-doge-for-big-returns-in-2025-these-5-memecoins-will-perform-better-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30251-4.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04492-14.47%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003588-1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-4.01%
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 16:42
Partager
Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift confirms early August 30 launch with 166% APY and huge bonus rewards, overtaking ETH ETF buzz and breaking momentum charts.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011529-6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.74-3.53%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 16:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

YouTube Faces Backlash Over Undisclosed AI Edits to Shorts Videos

BlackRock CEO: People buy Bitcoin because they are worried about currency devaluation