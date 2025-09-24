The post Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension. Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.” Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air. The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.” The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair? Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become… The post Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension. Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.” Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air. The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.” The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair? Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become…

Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 12:39
MemeCore
M$2.33935-5.47%
Threshold
T$0.01549-0.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.679-0.09%
GET
GET$0.00637+2.57%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4029-2.86%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01134-4.14%
Salamanca
DON$0.000669+2.13%

Topline

Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension.

Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension.

Disney via Getty Images

Key Facts

Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.”

Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air.

The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.”

The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.”

What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair?

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become so authoritarian that even the Germans are like, ‘Come here!’” He later added, “I don’t want to make this about me. This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.” Kimmel then turned his attention to FCC Chair Brendan Carr and his comments “telling an American company we can do this the easy way or the hard way” and asking broadcasters to “change conduct and take action on Kimmel.” The late-night host said: “In addition to being a direct violation of the First Amendment, is not a particularly intelligent threat to make in public.” He then added: “Brendan Carr is the most embarrassing car Republicans have embraced since this one,” as he showed a photo of a Tesla Cybertruck with a Trump livery painted on it.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/24/jimmy-kimmel-returns-says-charlie-kirks-killer-doesnt-represent-anyone-as-he-calls-out-fcc-chair-and-trump/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Partager
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.01247-29.59%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004658-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08519+1.35%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Partager
USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Tether is weighing a multibillion-dollar fundraising round that could value the USDT issuer at half a trillion dollars. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring a fundraising round that could reach $20 billion and value the…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/24 12:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected

Avantis – Can AVNT bulls reverse the 30% correction?