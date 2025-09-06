Dot AI to shut down as New Computer winds down companion chatbot

New Computer, the company behind Dot AI, announced the closure of its companion artificial intelligence chatbot.

The company stated that Dot AI will remain operational until October 5, giving users time to download their personal data.

New Computer designed Dot AI to operate as an AI friend and confidante to users. The app is supposed to understand users and give them advice on personal matters like career advice, date spot recommendations, and even listen to their life challenges. “Dot is there to offer personalized guidance,” says the app description.

Dot winds down service

Dot AI was founded by former Apple designer Jason Yuan and Sam Whitmore. In the blog post, the founders explained they’re shutting down the app because their future visions for its direction have diverged.

The founders spent the last year exploring how to advance Dot AI in personal and social intelligence areas. However, they chose not to compromise on their vision and wind down the app. They wrote, “We’ve decided to go our separate ways and wind down operations.”

AI psychosis is on the rise

AI psychosis or chatbot psychosis is a phenomenon where users experience worsening paranoia or delusions when communicating with an AI chatbot. The phenomenon is rising as more users rely on AI for personal matters.

Recently, OpenAI has been hit with a lawsuit after a California teen took his own life. The late teen, Adam Raine, discussed self-harm and suicide with ChatGPT, which in return encouraged him to hide his emotions from his parents and even suggested suicide methods. The parents of Adam Raine have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for prioritizing profit over safety.

Days later, OpenAI announced a plan to route sensitive conversations to smarter models like GPT-5 and implement parental control. The company said it’s working with an expert council on well-being and AI. The goal is to make AI more supportive of people’s well-being and help them thrive.

The experts will work alongside a global network of over 90 physicians, including psychiatrists and pediatricians. OpenAI will roll out the new changes within a 120-day timeline

This is not the only AI incident that caused harm to a teenager. Last year, a 14-year-old Florida teenager took his own life after interacting with Character AI’s chatbot. The teenager, Sewell Setzer III, developed an emotional attachment to the AI named Dany after exchanging messages for months. He told the AI bot about his suicidal thoughts and ended up losing his life shortly after.

AI psychosis has been on the rise lately. To curb it, two US Attorney Generals from California and Delaware sent a letter to OpenAI over the safety of children and teens. They told OpenAI, “You will be held accountable for your decisions.”

The founders of Dot AI did not address the recent tragic events or whether it was the main cause behind the closure of their companion app. They wrote, “We want to be sensitive to the fact that this means many of you will lose access to a friend, confidante, and companion, which is somewhat unprecedented in software, so we want to give you some time to say goodbye.”

