Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

2025/09/19 04:30
Today is expected to be a critical day for XRP, as the first US XRP ETF is expected to be approved today.

While critical news was awaited for XRP, important statements came from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Ripple CEO stated that XRP ETF approval is only a matter of time and that XRP could be added to the White House reserves.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that approval of an XRP spot ETF is inevitable and that XRP could soon be included in the US government’s digital asset stockpile.

Garlinghouse emphasized that the addition of XRP to the US digital stock reflects increased confidence in XRP’s stability and its growing role in global financial systems.

Garlinghouse stated that he expects an XRP spot ETF to launch by the end of the year, noting that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing applications from major asset managers such as Franklin Templeton and Bitwise.

The government’s inclusion of XRP and the growing discussions about an upcoming ETF are seen as a sign that digital assets are becoming increasingly accepted in the mainstream financial system.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/double-good-news-for-xrp-from-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-xrp-spot-etf-to-be-approved-us-to-add-xrp-to-reserve-here-are-his-critical-statements/

